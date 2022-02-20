🌱 UMD Partners Explore Ways To Make Children’s Masks Safer

Hey, neighbors! Alexis Goring here with a fresh copy of theLaurel Daily.

Food and vaccines were given away Sunday afternoon in Prince George's County. This "Food 4 Thought" giveaway was hosted at the Hemingway Memorial AME Church in District Heights. At least 300 available bundles of food were available to be given away.The event was combined with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside the church. (WTOP) Bowie State University was recently designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The university positions its students as prime recruits to serve on the front lines to protect the USA against information warfare attacks. The National Security Agency has validated Bowie State’s undergraduate computer science degree with specialization in cybersecurity as a program of excellence through academic year 2027. (Bowie State) University of Maryland researchers are working with a manufacturer of federally approved N95 respirators to explore the development of masks for children and identify parameters that could one day help shape pediatric mask standards. Engineering faculty and staff in the Robert E. Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices are working with a Texas-based personal protective equipment company in order to develop a five-layer children’s ear loop-style face covering to protect against transmission of the COVID-19 virus. (UMD.edu)

Babies in Bloom —Babies from birth to 18 months (with caring adult) enjoy songs, action rhymes and playtime while building early literacy skills. A great way to get to know other families in your community! Hosted by Maryland City Library. (10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Disney On Ice —Grab your Mickey Mouse ears and get ready for non-stop fun when 50 of your favorite Disney friends come to life through world-class ice skating at Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate! At this live show, Feb. 17-21, at Capital One Arena, guests will be asked to help Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the Toy Story 4 gang help Forky realize what it means to be a toy. Plus, they can sing along with Elsa at the coolest adventure in town, as well as Hakuna Matata with Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King, and so much more! (11:30 a.m.)

Laurel Park Racing in Laurel (12:25 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Presidents' Day: The Lincoln Cycle at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center —Enjoy live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson. Part of an extensive John M. Stahl silent series, The Lincoln Cycle (The Son of Democracy) comprises the surviving eight two-reel episodes of producer and star Benjamin Chapin's 1917 series on the life of Abraham Lincoln. Episodes from Lincoln's youth are dramatized with vigor and sensitivity, and the portrayals by Charles Jackson as young Abe and Madelyn Clare as his mother Nancy Hanks Lincoln are revelatory. (2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Underground Comedy at Eaton DC in NW DC—As featured on Comedy Central and in the Washington Post, Underground Comedy presents DC’s best stand-up comics every Monday night at 8:00 at Wild Days in Eaton DC. No Cover. You must be 21 to enter. Please note that seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis. For more shows or to perform, please visit: www.undergroundcomedydc.com (8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Laurel Police Department: *Missing Person* If you have any information or know her whereabouts, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Learn more about Harriet Tubman, born in Maryland in 1822, at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Maryland State Parks in Dorchester County! They are commemorating her 200th birthday this year. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: *REMINDER* C ity and Passport Offices will be closed today (Feb. 21) , in observance of Presidents Day. (Facebook)

City of Laurel: LVFD Business Meeting — The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department will host a business meeting tonight (Feb. 21). (Laurel VFD)

Maryland Office of People's Counsel, Director of Consumer Services, Brandi Nieland, State of Maryland: Save money during the Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 19 to Feb. 21. Consumers can take advantage of tax-free shopping on qualifying ENERGY STAR products during Shop Maryland Energy Weekend. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Warfields Range: *Lasagna Love* Valentine’s Day is over but you can still bring some love into your life. If you have an illness or death in the family, feeling overwhelmed because you are a single mother or healthcare worker, food insecurity, sign up. (Nextdoor)

Communications and Outreach Team, WMATA: Metro is working to improve weekday Red Line service! Metro will increase rail service on the Red Line beginning Feb. 22, building on recent weekday service improvements on the Blue, Orange, and Silver Lines. (Nextdoor)

