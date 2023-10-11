Umerov, Belgian defense minister discuss F-16s

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed F-16s in a phone call with his Belgian counterpart, Ludivine Dedonder, on Oct. 10, the Defense Ministry reported via Telegram.

"We discussed the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the training of our pilots," Umerov said.

The defense ministers also spoke about the upcoming Ramstein summit and next meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Umerov called the talks "productive."

On Sept. 15, Dedonder announced Belgium's participation in the international coalition assembled to train Ukrainian personnel on F-16 fighter jets.

Shortly after, on Sept. 21, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the nation was considering providing F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, despite earlier reports that the jets in Belgium's arsenal were too old for combat.

Kyiv has placed high hopes on the fighter jets, which could shift the balance in the war by lending the Ukrainian military air superiority in the occupied territories

