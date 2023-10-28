Umerov: Russia has lost 4,000 soldiers in battle for Avdiivka

Russian losses in Avdiivka amount to approximately 4,000, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 28 in a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported.

The previous day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had lost at least a brigade trying to capture the embattled city of Avdiivka, located in Donetsk Oblast, on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

A brigade in the Russian army can include between 2,000 and 8,000 personnel, according to open sources.

Russia has been intensifying its attacks against Avdiivka for several weeks. Moscow has reportedly thrown in extensive force in an effort to encircle the town, suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Umerov also reiterated his appreciation for the continued support from the U.S. in his conversation with Austin.

Further provision of Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) from the U.S. will help Ukraine strike further behind the front lines and hit Russian command posts, Umerov added.

Ukrainian forces began using ATACMS on Oct. 17, successfully deploying them in a strike against Russian airfields in occupied territories that destroyed nine helicopters and other military equipment, as well as killing dozens of soldiers.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Oct. 24 that the long-range weapons "exceeded expectations."

Read also: Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.