Umerov and Zaluzhnyi to present new mobilization bill in parliament

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi will present the revised version of the government’s mobilization reform bill to the Ukrainian parliament.

According to the Jan. 30 registration of the document with the Ukrainian parliament, Umerov will spearhead the draft law, with Zaluzhnyi acting as a co-sponsor.

On Jan. 30, the Cabinet registered an updated draft law on mobilization and military service in Ukraine in the parliament. The latest version proposes to define a clear term of military service during martial law.

Also, all groups of people with disabilities will be exempted from conscription, and the amounts of additional monthly compensation will be fixed at either UAH 30,000 ($794) or UAH 100,000 ($2,644) while martial law remains in effect.

The initial version of the bill was submitted on Dec. 25, 2023. After drawing sharp criticism from the parliament, it was withdrawn on Jan. 11.

