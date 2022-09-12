UMF police investigate burglaries, vandalism and a vehicle theft

Sep. 12—FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington police are investigating a number classrooms and offices that were entered and damaged, and reports of equipment stolen from Mt. Blue Community Access Television and an SUV reported stolen over the weekend on campus.

Mt. Blue Community Access TV reported thousands of dollars worth of video and audio equipment being stolen from their station at Robert's Learning Center, where there are classrooms, offices and the TV studio.

According to a post on the station's Facebook page, "significant amounts of equipment were stolen, including cameras and Sling Studio Mobile Production Unit between the hours" of noon Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

There was no forced entry in any of the affected classrooms, offices or Mt. Blue TV, UMF Police Chief Brock Caton said.

The burglary and equipment thefts at Mt. Blue TV "significantly impacts our ability to provide coverage and function as a station, but we will be doing our best to recover from this. We work hard to find ways to make a positive impact in the community and, along with a lot of other emotions and feelings, this is a disappointment," Andre Cormier, station executive director, wrote on Facebook.

The vandalism was mostly graffiti and items strewn around the affected areas. The graffiti was cleaned up, and there weren't any damage estimates yet, he said.

The value of items stolen from Mt. Blue TV are estimated to be between $9,000-$10,000, Caton said.

"We are also investigating a report of a green 2015 Subaru Forester bearing Maine registration 9339XD stolen from parking lot 11 near Abbott Park, also on the UMF campus," according to a UMF news statement.

UMF police are working in cooperation with the Farmington Police Department and other agencies to develop leads and locating all persons of interest in these cases.

If anyone has any information on the case, please contact the UMF Department of Public Safety/Campus Police at 207-778-7400.