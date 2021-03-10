UMH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) _ UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $8.5 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $15.6 million, or 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $29.2 million. Revenue was reported as $163.6 million.

The company's shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.87, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMH

