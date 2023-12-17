UMKC students visit KC Chiefs front office through partnership
UMKC students in the university's Professional Career Escalator visited the Kansas City Chiefs' front offices to help them prepare for life after graduation.
UMKC students in the university's Professional Career Escalator visited the Kansas City Chiefs' front offices to help them prepare for life after graduation.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
The Chiefs will look to contain Bailey Zappe after he excelled in Week 14.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has announced its return to flight with the New Shepard rocket, targeting Monday December 18 at 9:30AM ET for liftoff. New Shepard was grounded for over a year after a failure on September 2022 during an uncrewed mission.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
The latest reading on inflation and earnings from consumer companies will greet investors amid a roaring stock market rally.
Desai remains with the team, according to the report, but in another position.
Tesla stock may be up over 100% for the year, but it's down nearly 15% since hitting its 2023 high on July 18. It's been an interesting 2023 for the brand, to say the least.
23,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating.
The last sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro has left the building. Camaro name lives on in racing, not sure when the Camaro reboot happens .
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
Also on deck: Barbie on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off, and so much more.
Software recalls delivered OTA don't require a dealer visit. Automakers are taking advantage.
While some companies have translated their pandemic-era growth into long-term success, others face a murky future.
Let these hands-free helpers guide you while you walk the dog, change the tire in the dark or guide you in a power outage.
Lawmakers often head home at the end of the year with a long to-do list left undone. But in 2023 Washington is leaving a remarkably long menu of business world items on the table.
'Small but mighty,' says one of 31,000+ fans — and it's waterproof! Save 55% and never endure that tinny sound again.
Leon Edwards had little trouble at UFC 296.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.