Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.21

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will pay a dividend of US$0.21 on the 27th of May. This means the annual payment is 4.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Umpqua Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Umpqua Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 26.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 65%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Umpqua Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Umpqua Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Umpqua Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Umpqua Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Umpqua Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

