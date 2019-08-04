What Can We Make Of UMS Holdings Limited’s (SGX:558) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for UMS Holdings:

0.15 = S$37m ÷ (S$286m - S$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, UMS Holdings has an ROCE of 15%.

Does UMS Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, UMS Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 4.8% average in the Semiconductor industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from UMS Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how UMS Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:558 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for UMS Holdings.

Do UMS Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

UMS Holdings has total assets of S$286m and current liabilities of S$38m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On UMS Holdings's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, UMS Holdings could be worth a closer look. UMS Holdings looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.