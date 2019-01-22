Should You Like UMS Holdings Limited’s (SGX:558) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.
First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.
What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’
How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?
Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)
Or for UMS Holdings:
0.21 = S$56m ÷ (S$276m – S$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)
Therefore, UMS Holdings has an ROCE of 21%.
Does UMS Holdings Have A Good ROCE?
When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that UMS Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 15% average in the Semiconductor industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, UMS Holdings’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.
In our analysis, UMS Holdings’s ROCE appears to be 21%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 14%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.
When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.
How UMS Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE
Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.
UMS Holdings has total assets of S$276m and current liabilities of S$42m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.
What We Can Learn From UMS Holdings’s ROCE
Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making UMS Holdings look quite interesting. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than UMS Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
