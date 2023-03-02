UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of SGD0.02

UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) will pay a dividend of SGD0.02 on the 22nd of May. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.2%, which is around the industry average.

UMS Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, UMS Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.0307 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.044. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.7% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that UMS Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like UMS Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think UMS Holdings might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

