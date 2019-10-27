What Is UMT United Mobility Technology's (ETR:UMDK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding UMT United Mobility Technology (ETR:UMDK) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 45% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 40% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 69% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does UMT United Mobility Technology Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E of 9.77 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (36.6) for companies in the software industry is higher than UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E.

UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

UMT United Mobility Technology's earnings per share grew by -8.4% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 29%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E?

UMT United Mobility Technology has net cash of €1.1m. This is fairly high at 16% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E Ratio

UMT United Mobility Technology has a P/E of 9.8. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 19.2. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about UMT United Mobility Technology's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.8 to 9.8 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.