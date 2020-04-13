What Is UMT United Mobility Technology's (ETR:UMDK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

UMT United Mobility Technology (ETR:UMDK) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 46% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.6% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 53% share price decline throughout the year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for UMT United Mobility Technology

How Does UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E of 9.09 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that UMT United Mobility Technology has a lower P/E than the average (32.9) P/E for companies in the software industry.

XTRA:UMDK Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020 More

UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

UMT United Mobility Technology increased earnings per share by 8.4% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 29% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does UMT United Mobility Technology's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of €1.1m, UMT United Mobility Technology has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 18% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On UMT United Mobility Technology's P/E Ratio

UMT United Mobility Technology has a P/E of 9.1. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 17.2. Earnings improved over the last year. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth. In contrast, the P/E indicates shareholders doubt that will happen! Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can take a closer look at the fundamentals, here. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about UMT United Mobility Technology over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.2 back then to 9.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.