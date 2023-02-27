UMW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UMW) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

UMW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UMW) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study UMW Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UMW Holdings Berhad is:

12% = RM886m ÷ RM7.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

UMW Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, UMW Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite this, UMW Holdings Berhad's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared UMW Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.5% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about UMW Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is UMW Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

UMW Holdings Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 17% (or a retention ratio of 83%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, UMW Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 39% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 8.3%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like UMW Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

