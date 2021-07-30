UN: 100,000 children in Ethiopia's Tigray face deadly hunger

CARA ANNA
·2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — More than 100,000 children in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region could face the most extreme and life-threatening form of malnutrition in the next year, the United Nations children’s agency warned on Friday, as humanitarian aid remains blocked from the region of some 6 million people.

The U.N. estimate, a tenfold increase over the usual caseload in Tigray, is based on “essentially the scenario we’re seeing now, in which the conflict escalates and food access is restricted,” Marixie Mercado with UNICEF’s emergency response team told The Associated Press.

The warning comes as high-level officials from the U.N. and United States visit Ethiopia over the next several days to press the government to lift what the U.S. has described as a “siege” of Tigray and as some 200 food-laden U.N. trucks are stuck on the only remaining road into the region.

The world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade is unfolding in Tigray, where the U.S. says up to 900,000 people now face famine conditions and international food security experts say the crucial planting season “has largely been missed” because of the war.

The UNICEF estimate, based on screenings of more than 430,000 children during the nine-month conflict, comes after a rare visit to two districts in Tigray that had been “virtually inaccessible,” Gijet and Wajirat. While the AP has reported on scores of people dying of starvation in another inaccessible Tigray district, Mercado said she did not hear of any starvation deaths on her visit.

But she warned of “horrifying numbers of acutely malnourished” people and expressed frustration as food, fuel, cash and other supplies are in short supply. While access inside Tigray has improved after a dramatic turn in the war in June as Ethiopian soldiers withdrew and the government declared a unilateral cease-fire, the U.N. has said aid workers are running out of the means to help.

“You can’t bring services to people without fuel,” an exasperated Mercado said, adding that during the visit to the previously inaccessible districts “we were just overwhelmed by the numbers of mothers and children who showed up and desperately wanted some help.”

UNICEF also said screening data shows that 47% of all pregnant and breastfeeding women in Tigray are acutely malnourished, meaning more risk to both mothers and children.

Ethiopia’s government has blamed the aid blockade on the resurgent Tigray forces who have retaken much of the region, but a senior official with the U.S. Agency for International Development this week told the AP that is “100% not the case.” USAID administrator Samantha Power is set to visit Ethiopia next week to press for access.

Meanwhile, new U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is visiting Tigray as part of a six-day tour in Ethiopia meant to spotlight the crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC Sidewalk Grate Explodes as Man Walks Over It, Suffers Second-Degree Burns: 'Hurt Like Hell'

    “The flames pushed me out of the fire itself,” Barry West said of the incident

  • Platform as a service startup Porter aims to become go-to for deploying, managing cloud-based apps

    Its goal is to build a platform as a service that any team can use to manage applications in its own cloud, essentially delivering the full flexibility of Kubernetes through a Heroku-like experience. When they want to move to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or DigitalOcean, Porter will be that bridge, Shim said. Each year, companies move on from the platform due to technical limitations and cost, Rhee said.

  • Germany signals growing impatience with Iran on nuclear deal

    Germany's foreign minister is signaling growing impatience with Iran, saying that a revival of the country's frayed nuclear accord with world powers won't be possible “forever," a German magazine reported Friday. The countries that remain parties to the agreement — Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran — have been trying during six rounds of talks in Vienna to resolve how the United States can rejoin and how Tehran can return to compliance. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, but successor Joe Biden has said the U.S. wants to return.

  • Key Libya commander backs reopening of Mediterranean highway

    A top Libyan military commander whose forces control the country's eastern regions on Friday endorsed the reopening of the coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea linking Libya's long-divided east and west. The resumption of traffic along the artery would be a significant step toward unifying Libya's warring sides. It has been closed since April 2019 when the commander, Khalifa Hifter, launched a military offensive to capture Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized government.

  • 'The Flash' Movie Crew Member Injured After On-Set Accident in Scotland

    A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson tells PEOPLE that "thankfully nobody was seriously hurt"

  • Einstein right, again: Researchers see light 'echo' around black hole

    Scientists have seen light from behind a black hole for the first time ever. The astronomers' discovery proves Einstein's predictions right over a century later.

  • EXPLAINER: What happens after foreclosure moratorium ends

    Since early 2020, banks across the U.S. have been banned from foreclosing on homes as part of the federal government’s efforts to assist families feeling economic pain caused by the pandemic. Much like the federal eviction moratorium for rental units, it has been extended several times. An estimated 1.75 million homeowners — roughly 3.5% of all homes — are in some sort of forbearance plan with their bank, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • Biden's bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill nears 'finish line'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate was poised to advance President Joe Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday with his fellow Democrat, Senator Jon Tester, predicting: "We're going to get this baby across the finish line." The result of months of talks between senators and the White House, the plan https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-infrastructure-details/factbox-whats-in-the-us-senates-bipartisan-1-tln-infrastructure-plan-idUSL1N2P52EF would dramatically increase the nation's spending on roads, bridges, transit and airports. The Senate was due to vote at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) to open debate on the $1 trillion bill, which includes about $550 billion in new spending, beginning a process that could last for days and include amendments that change the bill or cloud its chances of passage.

  • Madonna Slams DaBaby for His 'Hateful' and Misinformed Remarks About HIV: 'Know Your Facts'

    "If you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," Madonna said, alongside a video of DaBaby's comments.

  • Russia blames space station lab incident on software failure

    A Russian space official on Friday blamed a software problem on a newly docked science lab that briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position. The space station lost control of its orientation for 47 minutes on Thursday, when Russia's Nauka science lab accidentally fired its thrusters a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration. Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the space station's Russian segment, blamed the incident on a “short-term software failure.”

  • Woman found beheaded on sidewalk in Minneapolis suburb

    ‘The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,’ writes Minnesota police department investigating America Thayer’s death

  • Officer Fired After NYPD Finds He Raped Girl From Youth Program

    NEW YORK — Two New York Police Department officers were fired this year after a disciplinary trial judge wrote that they had engaged in “shocking professional and sexual misconduct” with a teenage girl who was a member of one of the department’s youth programs, departmental records show. The two former officers, Yaser Shohatee and Sanad Musallam, had sexual contact with the girl, who was 15 at the time of most of the events, the records say, and together exchanged more than 1,500 texts with her

  • The activists sabotaging railways in solidarity with Indigenous people

    People coming to the aid of the Wet’suwet’en nation to stop a pipeline are using direct action that is prompting terror charges A train carrying crude oil burns after being derailed on 22 December 2020 in Custer, Washington. Photograph: David Ryder/Getty Images The night of 28 November, Samantha Brooks, 24, hunched over the railway tracks near Bellingham, Washington, about 32km (20 miles) south of the Canada-US border and installed a “shunt,” according to trial documents obtained by the Guardian

  • 13-year-old missing from national park believed to be in ‘imminent danger,’ family says

    The girl sent an “SOS” message to her parents before she went missing.

  • The Philippine president told unvaccinated people 'for all I care, you can die any time' as he continues his brutal threats against vaccine deniers

    Rodrigo Duterte also said the police would send unvaccinated people back to their homes if they stepped out "because you are a walking spreader."

  • China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

    A fleet of British ships is currently sailing through the South China Sea en route to Japan.

  • Plan to honor Trump with banquet becomes flashpoint at one of America's most elite golf clubs

    The former president has been a member of Winged Foot, one of the country's top golf clubs and host of the 2020 U.S. Open, for more than 50 years.

  • Ilhan Omar’s New Guaranteed Income Bill Would Send $1,200 Monthly To Most Americans

    Omar’s bill would fund guaranteed income pilots in hundreds of communities, then launch a national program to send $1,200 monthly to people making up to $75,000 a year.

  • Donald Trump Has The Most Trump Reaction To Defeat Of His Endorsed Candidate

    “This is not a loss, again, I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win," said the former president, trying to spin the negative into a positive.

  • The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

    The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem