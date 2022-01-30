UN: 2,000 children recruited by Yemen's rebels died fighting

EDITH M. LEDERER
·5 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts said in a new report that nearly 2,000 children recruited by Yemen’s Houthi rebels died on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021, and the Iranian-backed rebels continue to hold camps and courses encouraging youngsters to fight.

In the report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Saturday, the experts said they investigated some summer camps in schools and a mosque where the Houthis disseminated their ideology and sought to recruit children fight in the seven-year war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

“The children are instructed to shout the Houthi slogan `death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam,'” the four-member panel of experts said. “In one camp, children as young as 7 years of age were taught to clean weapons and evade rockets.”

The experts said they documented 10 cases where children were taken to fight after being told they would be enrolled in cultural courses or were already taking such courses, nine cases where humanitarian aid was provided or denied to families “solely on the basis whether their children participated in fighting or to teachers on the basis of whether they taught the Houthi curriculum,” and one case where sexual violence was committed against a child who underwent military training.

The panel said it received a list of 1,406 children recruited by the Houthis who died on the battlefield in 2020 and a list of 562 children recruited by the rebels who died on the battlefield between January and May 2021.

“They were aged between 10 and 17 years old,” the experts said, and “a significant number” of them were killed in Amran, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Ibb, Saada and Sanaa.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took Sanaa, the capital, and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition that included the United Arab Emirates and was backed at the time by the United States, entered the war months later, in 2015, seeking to restore the government to power.

The conflict has since become a regional proxy war that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters. The war has also created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

In recent weeks, shifting front lines on the ground have resulted in escalating attacks following gains by UAE-backed forces in the contested province of Marib, which the Houthis have been trying to take for more than a year. Coalition airstrikes followed two Houthi attacks inside the UAE using missiles and drones, killing three in strikes near the Abu Dhabi international airport.

The panel of experts said the Houthis have continued their aerial and maritime attacks on Saudi Arabia, with targets close to the border most at risk and usually attacked several times a week with a combination of unmanned drones and short-range artillery rockets. But the rebels also continue to strike deep inside Saudi Arabia less frequently using longer-range drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, they said.

In the Red Sea, the experts said, waterborne improvised explosive devices were used to attack commercial vessels at anchor in Saudi ports, in some cases more than 1,000 kilometers from Yemeni shores. “It appears almost certain that those devices were launched from a `mothership', which would have towed the devices for most of the journey,” they said.

“The purpose of these attacks was primarily political, i.e. the Houthis want to push Riyadh towards accepting a political settlement beneficial to them,” the experts said. “This contrasts sharply with the use of missiles and un-crewed aerial vehicles within Yemen, the aim of which is often to attain maximum lethality.”

The 303-page report said violations of international humanitarian and human rights law are “the norm rather than the exception” in the Yemen conflict, citing arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment “committed by all parties.”

Migrants continue to be particularly vulnerable to abuses and human rights violations, the experts said, and in Houthi-controlled areas, detention and the judicial system are used “to quell any opposition or perceived dissent, especially by journalists, women and religious minorities.”

The annual U.N. report, covering the year to Dec. 5, 2021, said the Houthis and paramilitary forces loyal to them continue to violate a U.N. arms embargo.

“Most types of un-crewed aerial vehicles, waterborne improvised explosive devices and short-range rockets are assembled in Houthi-controlled areas using locally available materials, as well as commercial components, such as engines and electronics, which are sourced from abroad using a complex network of intermediaries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia,” the panel said.

The experts said evidence shows that weapons components and other military equipment “continue to be supplied overland to the Houthi forces by individuals and entities based in Oman.”

Oman, which borders Yemen, remains neutral in the war and is the only regional country other than Iran to maintain relations with the Houthis.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of supplying weapons to the Houthis in violation of the arms embargo. The experts reported the seizure of some Iranian-made weapons, but Iran denies any involvement in providing weapons to the rebels.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arthur Cyr: Kremlin aggression recalls Cold War, challenges NATO

    Putin, undeniably a remarkable leader, generally plays his strategic cards well. However, his hand remains weak.

  • N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space, seen as taking the nuclear-armed country a step closer to resuming long-range testing. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched about 7:52 a.m. (2252 GMT) from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the ocean off its east coast. South Korea's National Security Council (NSC), which convened a rare emergency meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in, said the test appeared to involve an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea has not tested since 2017.

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile in 7th test this month

    North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Sunday, according to the South Korean military, marking potentially the seventh missile test the nation has conducted so far in 2022.The missile was launched from a northern inland area, but it was unclear exactly where it landed, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, The Associated Press reported.North Korea appeared to fire two missiles just three days earlier and another two...

  • Liberia prisons: Where inmates are short of food, space and uniforms

    Liberia's main jail stopped taking new inmates recently because it couldn't give them anything to eat.

  • Deebo Samuel: I don’t watch film of other receivers, no other receiver does what I do

    Some NFL players like to watch film of other players who play their position, trying to pick up tips for how they can improve. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel does not. That’s because no one else in the NFL plays quite the same position as Samuel does: Although Samuel is a wide receiver, he’s [more]

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The world is abuzz about the metaverse, an evolving technology that could reshape life as we know it. It describes a network of immersive virtual worlds that blend elements of social media, gaming, entertainment, and commerce, effectively creating a brand new economy. In fact, a recent Bloomberg report called the metaverse the "next big technology platform," and it put the market opportunity at $800 billion by 2024.

  • Tri-Citian dies in prison. He was serving life for killing his lover and a Seattle TV reporter

    The former Naval submarine officer spent 30 years in prison.

  • ‘Putin Lost Us’: A City of Russian-Speaking Ukrainians Is Vowing To Fight Moscow’s Aggression

    The students and artists of Kharkiv are embracing their history and sticking it to the Russian president

  • Apple Stock Jumps after CEO Hints at Metaverse Investment

    Apple’s Tim Cook in an investor call hinted at making investments in the Metaverse space saying that such applications have potential.

  • Romney tests positive for coronavirus

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement on Friday."Senator Romney tested positive today for COVID-19. He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time," his office said. "Mrs. Romney has tested negative. Both Senator and Mrs. Romney have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus."Several dozen lawmakers in...

  • UN Security Council meeting to address Russia, Ukraine crisis

    The United States has called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address Russia's behavior and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border.A senior administration official on Friday told reporters the U.S. wants to get U.N. members on the record. "It basically boils down to the question of whether there should be a path of war, or whether there should be a path of diplomacy," the official told reporters in a briefing...

  • What We Learned About Pegasus, the Smartphone Cracker

    It is widely regarded as the world’s most potent spyware, capable of reliably cracking the encrypted communications of iPhone and Android smartphones. The software, Pegasus, made by an Israeli company, NSO Group, has been able to track terrorists and drug cartels. It has also been used against human rights activists, journalists and dissidents. Now, an investigation published Friday by The New York Times Magazine has found that Israel, which controls the export of the spyware, just as it does th

  • Russian attack on Ukraine would bring 'significant' casualties, Gen. Milley says: What we know

    Army Gen. Mark Milley warned on Friday of "significant" casualties if Russia attacks Ukraine, saying such an attack would be "horrific."

  • Hong Kong flower farmer burns Lunar New Year's stock

    As Lunar New Year draws near in China, a flower farmer’s stock goes up in flames.That, after Hong Kong's stringent measures against the Omicron variant have halved his demand. 70-year-old Leung Yat-shen runs a traditional farm in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long district where he grows sword lilies, water lilies and tulips.He had planted 200,000 flowers for the celebration - but was unable to offload about half of them due to the crash in demand."These beautiful flowers are completely healthy and I would normally pick them and bring them to the market - look how pretty they are. But due to the epidemic, this year there is no flower market at all. So after they've blossomed, I have to get rid of them all by burning them. So that they don't stay in the ground and collect rot."Leung has been able to sell some flowers directly to customers at his farm, which he runs together with his wife and three employees. But on January 14 the government announced that traditional Lunar New Year flower fairs in around 15 districts would be closed because of the pandemic, in line with the territory's zero-COVID policy.Traffic restrictions on locations traditionally used by wholesalers were also put in place."Over there is the source of my income for the year, worth six figures. These flowers are all in season and could have been sold. And here at my farm, we are fair about the price too. I don't exaggerate or hike (the prices). My income depends on Christmas and Lunar New Year sales."Government figures show compensation has been offered to license holders of Lunar New Year flower fairs, but Leung said he has received nothing as a farmer.The only financial stimulus he has had from the government was the chance to draw an interest-free loan as part of an anti-epidemic fund.As the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads, there have been over 600 locally transmitted infections in January so far, compared with just two in December. That, despite Hong Kong's success in keeping the virus under control for much of 2021.

  • Stimulus: You Might Qualify for Another $1,400 Stimulus Check — Here’s How

    The federal stimulus program that sent a payment of up to $1,400 per person in 2021 finally wrapped up this week, as the IRS announced that all third-round payments had been distributed to eligible...

  • Washington state trooper who told off governor over vaccine mandate dies from COVID

    The trooper served 22 years before he quit over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate.

  • Donald Trump Jr. brought his 12-year-old son to Texas for a Trump rally and let him build an AR-15 at his friend's business

    "And Donny, little kid from New York City, now Florida, thank God, got to make his own AR-15," Donald Trump Jr. said during his speech.

  • Soros group pushes back on Tucker Carlson documentary

    The Open Society Foundations, a group founded by George Soros, is pushing back on a recent documentary by Tucker Carlson taking aim at Soros and his relationship with his homeland of Hungary, The Washington Post reports.Carlson's "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization," which was created for the Fox Nation streaming service, pits Soros against Hungarian right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán.Carlson says that Soros, a liberal billionaire...

  • Mike Pence made clear the scale of his rift with Trump, saying he hasn't spoken to him since last summer

    Pence called the Capitol riot — where Trump supporters were calling to "hang Mike Pence" — "difficult," but insisted he and Trump "parted amicably."

  • Islamic State Fighters Get Surrender-or-Die Ultimatum in Syria Prison Standoff

    HASAKA, Syria — A U.S.-backed militia in Syria delivered a surrender-or-die ultimatum Friday to dozens of Islamic State fighters holding out in a prison a week after they attacked it, saying they would face an all-out military assault if they did not give themselves up. The Islamic State assaulted the Sinaa prison in the city of Hasaka in an attempt to free thousands of former Islamic State fighters, breaching the walls with bombs and holding some of the almost 700 child detainees there as human