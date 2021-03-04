UN: 20 migrants die after tossed overboard en route to Yemen

·1 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says at least 20 migrants are dead after smugglers threw 80 overboard during a voyage from Djibouti in East Africa to Yemen.

A statement says “smugglers started shouting there were too many on board” after the boat with 200 migrants, including children under 18, set off on Wednesday.

The IOM says five bodies have been recovered, and survivors are being treated in Djibouti.

This has happened before as thousands of migrants continue to try to make their way from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then on to rich Gulf countries. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting closed borders have slowed but not stopped the flow of migrants.

It is not immediately clear what countries the migrants in this latest journey were from, but many make the voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia.

In October, at least eight migrants drowned after smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti.

In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were “deliberately drowned” when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast. And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.

Recommended Stories

  • US voices concern about Ethiopia media arrests

    The United States voiced concern Tuesday over the arrests by Ethiopian authorities of four media workers in the conflict-hit northern Tigray region, saying the move was inconsistent with the government's commitments.

  • Three have life-threatening wounds after Sweden ax attack

    Hospital officials say three people wounded in an assault by a man using an ax in southern Sweden are in life-threatening condition and police have reduced the overall number of victims to seven. The other victims of Wednesday’s assault in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, include two seriously injured people, two with moderate injuries and one who is slightly injured, the Jonkoping region said in a statement late Wednesday. The attack took place in the afternoon and police say there are five crime scenes in Vetlanda, a town of 13,000.

  • 'He is walking into the unknown': Pope Francis willing to risk safety to keep Christianity alive in Iraq

    He has visited trouble spots around the world, from Azerbaijan and Colombia to Mozambique and Myanmar. On a trip to the Central African Republic, he became the first pope to enter an active war zone, while on the mean streets of Rio de Janeiro he gave his security staff conniptions by mingling with the crowds. But even for Pope Francis, who has shown himself to be unfazed by risks to his personal safety, an historic visit to Iraq this week will present acute challenges. The four-day trip, which begins on Friday, will be the first time a pope has visited Iraq. It is the only country with a Biblical history that has not been visited by a pontiff. Francis will visit Baghdad, Erbil and Qaraqosh as well as Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist network, and Ur, believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, who is revered by the three monotheistic religions – Islam, Judaism and Christianity. It is his first venture abroad in 15 months – several had to be cancelled last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pope, renowned for his love of meeting ordinary people, is said to be itching to be back on the road. But the trip is fraught with risks. On Wednesday, just two days before Francis is due to board his plane in Rome, at least 10 rockets landed on an air base in western Iraq that hosts US, British and other coalition forces.

  • North Korea's Kim stresses roles of city, county leaders: KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the significance of the role that city and county chief secretaries have in improving the lives of the people and carrying out his five-year economic policies, state news media KCNA said on Thursday. North Korea's drastic measures to contain COVID-19 have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship, including reports of starvation, for its citizens, already battered by international sanctions, a United Nations investigator said. Kim said the city and county chief secretaries had responsibility for taking care of their residents and urged them to embark on a fresh "turning point" to help develop their areas in line with his new five-year strategy unveiled at the January party congress.

  • U.S. DOJ declined to investigate Trump transport chief after inspector general review

    The U.S. Justice Department declined to investigate or prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the inspector general's office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, a report made public on Wednesday said. The report included allegations that Chao directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card or performed other personal errands for her or her father. The report focused largely on Chao's actions related to her family's shipping business, the Foremost Group, which was founded by her father and whose current chief executive is her sister.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • U.S. bomber flies over Baltic states in show of solidarity: U.S. Air Force

    A nuclear-capable, long-range U.S. bomber flew over the capitals of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with NATO allies, the U.S. Air Force said, amid Western concerns over a more assertive Russia. "This mission sends a clear message that our commitment to our NATO allies is unshakeable," Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander said in a statement.

  • Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit sends strong message, tributes Princess Diana

    Days ahead of Oprah‘s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, people are already spotting significance in the fashion choices made in the clips released. Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview outfit reportedly sends a strong message, including a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana. Markle and Prince Harry have spent a year away from the spotlight, adjusting to life after stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family.

  • ICE has opened a human-smuggling investigation after an overpacked SUV crashed in California near the Mexican border, killing 13

    At least 13 people were killed when an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a gravel truck 10 miles north of the Mexican border on Tuesday.

  • Meghan Markle wore earrings from Mohammed bin Salman 3 weeks after Saudi agents murdered Jamal Khashoggi, report says

    Markle was unaware of the rumors that the Saudi crown prince could be connected to the killing when she wore the earrings, a source told Insider.

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • At least 15 people were killed in an SUV crash with a semi in Southern California, hospital authorities say

    Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center in Imperial County said 27 passengers were in the SUV that crashed into a truck carrying gravel.

  • A lawyer for an accused Oath Keeper Capitol rioter says the group's 'quick reaction force' of weapon suppliers was actually just one guy

    The Oath Keepers were one of the most prominent far-right militia groups the FBI said was involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Bill Burr says fired 'Mandalorian' costar Gina Carano 'was an absolute sweetheart'

    The actor who plays Migs Mayfield on the show said "it's f---ing crazy times" in regards to cancel culture.

  • Israel sentences Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison

    An Israeli military court has sentenced a prominent Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison in a plea bargain that convicted her of belonging to an outlawed group. Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been held without charge since October 2019. Israel, along with the U.S. and other Western allies, considers the PFLP a terror group.

  • 16 times brides looked stunning in daring wedding dresses

    See-through fabric, cutouts, bright colors, and backless designs made for some of the best daring wedding dresses.

  • Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

    President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise. The pandemic is driving the crush of legislative action, but so are the still-raw emotions from the U.S. Capitol siege as well as the hard lessons of the last time Democrats had the sweep of party control of Washington. Republicans are mounting blockades of Biden’s agenda just as they did during the devastating 2009 financial crisis with Barack Obama.

  • Biden brings no relief to tensions between US and China

    President Joe Biden took office promising to move quickly to restore and repair America’s relations with the rest of the world, but one major nation has yet to see any U.S. effort to improve ties: China. From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, Biden has sought to cool tensions that rose during President Donald Trump’s four years in office. Although the Biden administration has halted the ferocious rhetorical attacks and near daily announcements of new sanctions on China that had become commonplace under Trump, it has yet to back down on any of Trump's actions against Beijing.

  • Edmunds compares the 2021 Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan

    The Tesla Model S debuted nearly a decade ago and instantly portended the future of electric vehicles. Tesla’s continual updates along the way have kept the rest of the automotive industry in catch-up mode. Only recently has a model come out to rival the Model S: the Porsche Taycan.