UN: 40% of Ukraine's population will need humanitarian aid in 2024

The United Nations estimates that more than 14.6 million people, or 40% of the population in Ukraine, will need humanitarian assistance this year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Jan. 9.

The number does not include the 6.3 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee abroad, according to the OCHA.

OCHA's Global Deputy Spokesperson Jens Laerke gave the statement during a press briefing in Geneva to announce the launch on Jan. 15 of the OCHA and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024.

"The first week of January brought a wave of attacks to Ukraine, starting on Dec. 29 and continuing to this day," Laerke said.

"On top of the violence, Ukraine is now in the grip of a deep winter. A continued, large-scale humanitarian operation is as urgent today as it ever was."

