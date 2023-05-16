UN accused of ‘rewarding’ Iran as it gives ambassador leading human rights role

Iran protester

The United Nations has been accused of “rewarding” Iran for major human rights abuses such as its mass crackdown on protesters after it handed the regime a leading role at a human rights forum.

Israeli officials and Iran human rights groups have poured scorn on the UN after it appointed Iranian ambassador Ali Bahreini as chairman of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum 2023.

The appointment was confirmed in a May 10 letter signed by Václav Bálek, the president of the UN Human Rights Council.

The move was strongly criticised as it came shortly after Iran hanged two men on blasphemy charges and continued its crackdown on anti-regime protesters, who in some cases have been put to death after trials lasting as little as 15 minutes.

The regime, which says the death sentences are necessary to maintain law and order, has been gripped by a mass protest movement that erupted last year over the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22.

Ms Amini was beaten to death by Iran’s so-called morality police for incorrectly wearing her hijab. Her death triggered nationwide protests and a brutal counter-response by the regime which left at least 300 people dead.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said in response to the appointment:

This week, Iran was rewarded for subjugating women, limiting minorities' rights, violently suppressing opposition and banning social media.



This week, Iran was rewarded for subjugating women, limiting minorities' rights, violently suppressing opposition and banning social media.

The move was also condemned by the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran. “The appointment of an Iranian official to chair a UNHRC body, while the Council is investigating the Islamic Republic’s slaughtering of hundreds of peaceful protesters, reflects a shocking ethical blindness,” said the group's executive director Hadi Ghaemi.

When approached for comment, a United Nations spokesman confirmed the appointment but said the Social Forum 2023 was not a UN body or mechanism and merely a two-day event.

A spokesman said: “For this year’s edition of the Social Forum, the President of the Human Rights Council sent a letter to all regional groups of the United Nations in early April inviting them to submit nominations for the role of the chair.

“The President received one nomination of H.E. Mr Ali Bahreini, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Chair Rapporteur for the 2023 Social Forum, from the Asia-Pacific regional group. No other nomination has been presented by any other regional group.”

