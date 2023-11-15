UN adds ‘immediate’ humanitarian pauses to latest Israel-Hamas resolution

The United Nations Security Council is trying for the fifth time to come up with a resolution responding to the Israel-Hamas war, but after four failed attempts, it is unclear whether divisions can be overcome to produce a consensus.

The most recent draft, proposed by council member Malta and obtained by The Associated Press, demands “immediate extended humanitarian pauses” throughout Gaza and provisions for civilians.

The draft demands that “all parties” comply with international humanitarian law, but does not mention a cease-fire. According to the AP, the draft makes no mention of the Oct. 7 surprise attack when Hamas entered Israel, killing 1,200 people.

The proposal also does not mention the deadly retaliatory strikes from Israel in its counteroffensive that have left more than 11,000 Palestinians dead.

Members have been at odds with what they would like to demand in the resolution. The United States is calling for “humanitarian pauses,” while other members request a “humanitarian cease-fire.”

The U.N. council comprises 15 members and is responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

The United States was the only country in the council to veto a resolution that condemned the Hamas attack, saying the resolution did not include language about Israel’s right to defend itself.

Consensus among the U.N. General Assembly has also been up in the air. The U.S. and 13 other countries voted against a resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, while 121 countries voted in favor of the resolution. The resolution was adopted Oct. 27 and Israel agreed on Nov. 9 to four-hour pauses in the fighting.

Unlike decisions taken by the General Assembly, actions taken by the Security Council are legally binding, according to the U.N.

Several diplomats from the council said disagreements between the opposing sides were getting closer and a vote could come as early as Wednesday.

The current resolution proposes humanitarian pauses “for a sufficient number of days” to open access to aid from the U.N., the Red Cross and other organizations to provide civilians with water, electricity, fuel, food and medical supplies in Gaza. The draft said the pause should allow for a rebuilding of essential infrastructure.

It’s not known how the vote will go, but U.N. Director for the International Crisis Group Richard Gowan thinks the United States’s opposition to a cease-fire poses “too much of a political risk.”

