UN agency to provide food assistance for Venezuelan children

  • Youth carry bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour and kitchen oil, provided by a government food assistance program, to delivery it in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 10, 2021. The program known as Local Committees of Supply and Production, CLAP, provides subsidized food for vulnerable families, especially now in the midst of a quarantine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many without income. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Residents help to unload bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour and kitchen oil, provided by a government food assistance program, as a couple on a motorcycle drive past in front of they in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 10, 2021. The program known as Local Committees of Supply and Production, CLAP, provides subsidized food for vulnerable families, especially now in the midst of a quarantine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many without income. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Residents help to unload bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour and kitchen oil, provided by a government food assistance program, in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 10, 2021. The program known as Local Committees of Supply and Production, CLAP, provides subsidized food for vulnerable families, especially now in the midst of a quarantine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many without income. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • A man waits to unload bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour and kitchen oil, provided by a government food assistance program, in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 10, 2021. The program known as Local Committees of Supply and Production, CLAP, provides subsidized food for vulnerable families, especially now in the midst of a quarantine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many without income. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • A child plays with a traffic cone in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 17, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Venezuela

Youth carry bags of basic food staples, such as pasta, sugar, flour and kitchen oil, provided by a government food assistance program, to delivery it in the Santa Rosalia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 10, 2021. The program known as Local Committees of Supply and Production, CLAP, provides subsidized food for vulnerable families, especially now in the midst of a quarantine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many without income. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The food assistance agency of the United Nations announced Monday that it will begin operations in Venezuela after reaching an agreement with the South American nation’s government.

The efforts of the World Food Program will focus on feeding children in the areas with the highest prevalence of food insecurity. The agency plans to gradually expand programs to reach 1.5 million children by providing school meals, spending on remodeling school cafeterias and training staff on food safety standards.

“The children and the schools will be at the centre of our operation,” World Food Program executive director David Beasley said in a statement. “We believe the school is the most appropriate platform for WFP to reach communities in an independent manner.”

The announcement comes as Venezuela grapples with soaring food prices amid four-digit inflation, making it challenging for families to afford nutritious meals as most workers earn less than the equivalent of $2 a month. The Rome-based agency has estimated that one of every three Venezuelans is struggling to consume enough daily calories.

A joint analysis by World Food Program and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in October included Venezuela among 20 countries that were “likely to face potential spikes in high acute food insecurity” over the following three to six months and required “urgent attention.”

The agency’s goal is to reach 185,000 students by year’s end and 1.5 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It estimated the food assistance program’s annual budget at $190 million.

“We are relying on the support of the international donor community to back our operation in Venezuela,” said Beasley, who traveled to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, to meet with government officials.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweeted a video of himself greeting Beasley at the presidential palace. Maduro plans to give an update soon on the government’s program that provides food assistance to 7 million people, according to the video.

Recommended Stories

  • Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute

    The two Russian military agents believed to be behind a massive Czech depot explosion in 2014 likely targeted the ammunition, not the Czech Republic itself, the country's prime minister and prosecutor general said Monday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he didn’t consider the Russian action “an act of state terrorism” but said “the presence of GRU agents is absolutely unacceptable.” “We’re a sovereign state and it’s unacceptable for foreign agents to conduct such operations here,” Babis said.

  • Biden Administration Closes Houston Migrant Warehouse amid Allegations of Inhumane Treatment

    The Biden Administration shut down a migrant facility in Houston, Texas after the disaster relief non-profit running its operations was accused of providing inadequate living conditions. The site, which was opened to help accommodate the influx of unaccompanied migrants arriving at the southern border, housed hundreds of girls aged 13-17. HHS plans to relocate the nearly 500 girls to other nearby facilities, families, or sponsors. Sources indicated that the warehouse suffered from overcrowding and extremely limited indoor and outdoor living space. Cesar Espinoza, the executive director of migrant civil rights organization FIEL, commented during his visit that the facility was “filled just with cots, where the girls were not allowed to get up, unless it was to shower, or to use the restroom. Even their meals were delivered to their cots.” “[The girls] were more treated like merchandise rather than treated as human beings, as people who just went through a very traumatic experience,” Espinosa said. The National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) received a $4 million grant from the Biden administration to manage the warehouse operations, despite having no prior experience in sheltering undocumented migrants. NACC spokespeople claim that the Biden administration pressured the organization to house the children. NACC’s founder and president Jose Ortega said that HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra pleaded with him to accept the mission. Ortega has since blamed the site’s failure on insufficient funds from the government. “I’m a humble pastor that was thrown into this mess without asking for it,” Ortega said. “We were not looking for a contract, we were not applying for a contract for us to make money — this was thrown on us.” Espinoza also questioned why the administration didn’t select one of the many other Houston centers and organizations that were better prepared and equipped for such a contract. “What was the process? Why was this center chosen?” Espinosa asked in comments to ABC News. “There’s many other spaces here in Houston that could have been chosen, that would have stepped up to the plate, who had the experience of running shelters or who have the experience of working with children in this space.” The HHS and the White House have yet to explain why the NACC specifically was chosen to operate the facility.

  • Editorial: Child care is in crisis, but we can fix it — and help the economy, too

    Little noticed, the day-care industry was bludgeoned by the pandemic. But the nation's shortage of affordable child care has been hampering families, especially women, for decades.

  • Accident, Suicide, Or Murder: Dark Echoes

    A weekend trip to an Alaskan lodge turns deadly for a young mother when she’s shot and killed by her boyfriend. The death is ruled an accident and the case is closed until an eerily similar incident in Montana drives investigators to reopen the case.

  • New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

    For the third time in seven years, U.S. officials are scrambling to handle a dramatic spike in children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, leading to a massive expansion in emergency facilities to house them as more kids arrive than are being released to close relatives in the United States. More than 22,000 migrant children were in government custody as of Thursday, with 10,500 sleeping on cots at convention centers, military bases and other large venues likened to hurricane evacuation shelters with little space to play and no privacy. The government failed to prepare for a big increase in children traveling alone as President Joe Biden ended some of his predecessor's hardline immigration policies and decided he wouldn't quickly expel unaccompanied kids from the country like the Trump administration did for eight months.

  • AOC, Sanders want a Green New Deal for public housing

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, are pushing for a slice of President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to modernize public housing with renewable energy and other climate-minded initiatives that historically have left out the most vulnerable communities.

  • Journalist alleges police asked 'do you speak English?' during her arrest

    Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrested Carolyn Sung, who is Asian-American, on April 13 as she covered protests against the police killing of Daunte Wright.

  • Caribbean island rocked by volcanic eruptions

    The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed by ash Sunday, where authorities said the La Soufriere volcano erupted yet again in the late afternoon.Some 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since eruptions began last week, many staying in shelters in the island's capital, Kingstown.Layers of ash as thick as 8 inches have destroyed crops, contaminated water, killed animals and devastated infrastructure, leaving some roads impassable and slowing down search and rescue.So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.But many of the island's 100,000 residents are struggling with shortagesSeveral Caribbean neighbors have donated cots, food, masks and respiratory tanks.Saint Vincent's volcano was dormant for decades, with its last reported eruption in 1979.Officials have warned activity could continue for months.

  • Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

    An Albanian man with a knife wounded five people Monday at a mosque in the capital, police said, as investigators tried to determine a motive for the attack. Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana at about 2:30 p.m., a police statement said.

  • More spring, less cleaning: Walmart slashed the price of this top-rated robot vacuum to just $99!

    With more than 1,100 customer ratings, this clean machine is as good as it gets—and it's 45 percent off.

  • White House working with cities, states over possible Chauvin verdict protests

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the administration is "in touch with mayors, governors, local authorities" about potential protests.

  • Coronavirus: Africa's new variants are causing growing concern

    A lack of specialised genome sequencing is making it difficult to track new mutations in Africa.

  • 3 reasons why you feel like you never have anything to wear

    Celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese breaks down everything you're doing wrong with your wardrobe. The post 3 reasons why you feel like you never have anything to wear appeared first on In The Know.

  • Caribbean volcanic eruption leaves path of destruction

    The nations that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) provided aid to the island, the Escambray news service reportedThe coordinator of the United Nations Organization for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, warned that the eruption of La Soufriere opens the possibility of a humanitarian crisis in this Caribbean territory and nearby islands, according to Escambray news service.About 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since volcano began to erupt last week. The last reported eruption of the volcano was in 1979.

  • Tesla Stock Up As Musk Says Autopilot, FSD Not Involved In Crash

    A Tesla that appeared to not be driven by anyone crashed on Saturday, but CEO Elon Musk said driver-assistance features were not enabled.

  • Eighth horse dies at Santa Anita since the start of the season

    Multiplier, a 7-year-old gelding, became the second horse to die within two days of racing at Santa Anita after sustaining injuries in a race Sunday.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • After fully vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors

    Israelis went mask-free on Sunday as the effects of the country's aggressive COVID-19 vaccine rollout appeared to take hold.