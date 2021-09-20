UN agency: Innovation continued even as coronavirus emerged

JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s intellectual property agency said Monday that innovation marched forward last year despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Technology, pharmaceuticals and biotech industries boosted their investments, even as hard-hit sectors like transport and travel eased back on spending.

The World Intellectual Property Organization, which helps coordinate and approve international patents, trademarks and other intellectual property, also warned that change in the overall “innovation landscape” was happening too slowly, saying a broader array of countries should benefit from it as the world rebuilds after the pandemic ebbs.

The findings released Monday emerged from WIPO’s latest innovation index report for 2020, which ranked Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, Britain, and fast-climber South Korea — driven partly from creativity like K-Pop music — as the most innovative economies. China and France edged up in the rankings, which continue to be dominated by Asia, Europe and North America.

“Innovation is resilient — and even more resilient than we expected,” said WIPO Director General Daren Tang.

“What COVID has done is that it has disrupted certain industries, but it has accelerated certain industries,” Tang said in an interview in his office overlooking Lake Geneva. “It comes as no surprise that communications, hardware, software, ICT, these are sectors have done well” as well as the medical and biotech sectors.

The index ranks 132 countries, plus economies such as Hong Kong, and comes a year after WIPO said investments in innovation hit a record high in 2019 — an annualized rate of gain of 8.5 percent.

Top technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Huawei increased investment on average about 10 percent last year, and venture capital investment surged — a trend that is continuing this year, WIPO said.

While the United States and China have largely driven the rise in R&D in recent years, other countries like Turkey, Vietnam, India and the Philippines — the so-called TVIP countries — have been rising consistently in the rankings over the past five years. Switzerland has consistently led the rankings for the past five years.

Overall, the WIPO report on the index said, “the global innovation landscape is changing too slowly. … There is urgent need for this to change.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN to world leaders: To curtail warming, you must do more

    Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. For the second time in four days, this time out of U.N. headquarters in New York, leaders will hear pleas to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases and give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. “I'm not desperate, but I'm tremendously worried,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in a weekend interview.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • CO2 energy crisis: Two weeks until British meat ‘starts disappearing from supermarket shelves’

    The energy crisis threatens to cause widespread disruption.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Risk Making Food Even Pricier Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most people don’t give fertilizer a second thought -- except maybe when driving through a particularly fragrant agricultural area. But with prices for some synthetic nutrients at their highest levels since the financial crisis, it could mean weaker harvests and bigger grocery bills next year, just as the world’s supply chains start to recover from the pandemic.A perfect storm of events -- from extreme weather and plant shutdowns to new government sanctions -- have hit the chemical

  • What's causing soaring energy prices in Europe

    Europe is facing an energy crunch caused by surging wholesale prices for natural gas, raising the prospects of higher utility bills for customers and forcing some manufacturers to halt operations.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent threat to supplies from CO2 crisis

    Some of Britain's meat processors will run out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to food retailers, the head of the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. CO2's solid form is dry ice, which is used in food deliveries.

  • Oil falls to $74 on risk-averse mood, U.S. Gulf output

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped more than $1 a barrel to around $74 on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, while more U.S. Gulf oil output came back online in the wake of two hurricanes. The U.S. dollar, seen as a safe haven, rose as worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked equity markets and as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week. "Far East stock markets and the strong dollar are affecting oil," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Car sales slow, but prices reach record highs—again

    In the fifth consecutive month of record high auto prices, the average price of a new vehicle is now nearly 10% higher than a year ago.

  • FDA panel endorses Pfizer booster shots for elderly, high-risk

    The FDA advisory panel voted to recommend Pfizer booster shots for people 65 and over and others at higher risk of serious illness. It was the first vaccine to be authorized for emergency use and was used in the earliest stages of America's vaccination program. But the FDA is saying the boosters are not for everybody. Michael George reports.

  • Gas price rise: US boss holds crisis gas talks with UK

    Meat producers and supermarkets fear a shortage of CO2 will hit the availability of fresh produce.

  • American Airlines and Gol Deepen Partnership

    American Airlines will invest $200 million in the top Brazilian airline as the two carriers extend their cooperation.

  • Collins expects FDA to expand booster recommendation in "coming weeks"

    Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he expects an FDA panel to "extend boosters beyond the list that they approved on Friday."

  • U.K. Minister Says ‘No Immediate Concern’ on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s “no immediate concern” about fuel supplies running short for consumers in the U.K., Conservative MP Alok Sharma said Sunday. Sharma, president of the COP26 climate initiative, also told Sky News that government officials “don’t see any risks going into winter” from rising gas prices about to hit British households. “People should be confident that the supplies will be there, and that we will be protecting them in terms of price rises,” Sharma said on “Trevor Philipps on Su

  • U.K. Energy Firms Locked In Emergency Talks With Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy companies and the U.K. government will hold a third day of crisis talks as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put more suppliers out of business and squeeze consumers.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned Sunday that with suppliers under pressure, the government has a plan to put a special administrator in place in the event of companies’ failure. He’s convened a discussion with the energy industry on Monday to chart a path forward. The meeting comes afte

  • Four more small energy firms could go bust next week

    Rising wholesale gas prices means some companies are unable to supply energy customers have paid for.

  • UK energy company seeks funds to stay afloat

    Bulb, the UK's sixth largest energy provider, is seeking funds due to price rises in wholesale gas.

  • Britain faces shortages of frozen food and meat as CO2 supplies hit by gas price spike

    Government urged to intervene on gas price rises over “national security issue”

  • Indian mills hold off on signing new sugar export deals as local prices jump

    Indian mills are holding off on signing new sugar export contracts for the upcoming season as a rally in domestic prices to a 4-year high widened the gap between local and global rates, industry officials told Reuters. "Mills are not signing export contracts, as they are getting far higher prices in the local market," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. Lower shipments from India could support global prices, as supplies from top producer Brazil are expected to decline, and traders were banking on India to compensate for the shortfall.

  • Why are gas prices going up and what if my energy supplier goes bust?

    Gas prices have soared by 250% since January, but what does that mean for household bills?