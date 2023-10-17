UN agency wants probe of 'appalling reports' about Israel bombings in Gaza. Live updates

A United Nations agency on Tuesday called for an independent investigation of "appalling reports" that Israeli bombings killed civilians who were evacuating northern Gaza ahead of what is expected to be a massive ground invasion by Israel troops.

Israel had ordered more than 1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate, days after the killing rampage by Hamas militants rocked Israel and the world 10 days ago.

"We urge the Israeli forces to avoid targeting civilians and civilian objects or conducting area bombardments, indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Those who complied with the evacuation order are now trapped in the south with little food or shelter and little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine and other basic needs, Shamdasani said.

Shamdasani said 4,200 people have died on both sides and large areas of Gaza "reduced to rubble."

"Every effort must be made to ensure the strict compliance by all parties to the laws of war in the conduct of hostilities and the treatment of civilians," she said, adding that humanitarian assistance must be allowed to reach Gaza "to prevent further, unnecessary loss of life."

Developments:

∎Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hamas members to surrender or die: "We will wipe out the Hamas organization and dismantle it of all its capabilities.”

∎Biden will travel to Tel Aviv on Wednesday for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, the White House said. Biden then will travel to Amman, Jordan, to meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abba.

Hamas official dismisses Israeli military as 'paper tiger'

Hamas leaders were shocked at the lack of resistance from the Israeli Army when the militants crashed through the border, a member of the group's leadership team in Beirut told the Washington Post. Ali Barakeh said the plan called for capturing some hostages and quickly returning to Gaza. But the Israeli army "collapsed in front of us," he said, causing the number of hostages and Israeli casualties to soar. Israeli officials have confirmed at least 199 hostages were taken, with a death toll of more than 1,400 Israelis.

“The Israeli army has become a paper tiger,” Barakeh said.

President Joe Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday amid war in the Middle East

Mother of hostage in video released by Hamas appeals for her freedom

A day after Hamas released a video showing a 21-year-old hostage having her armed bandaged, the woman's mother on Tuesday called for the release of her daughter and all hostages seized by Hamas in the first tumultuous hours of the war. Keren Schem, speaking at a news conference, said she had not known if her daughter, Mia, was dead or alive until seeing the video Monday.

Mia Schem was taken from a party near the Gaza border where more than 260 revelers were killed and dozens more seized and hustled into Gaza. The video was the first sign of life from any of about 200 hostages.

"I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home," Keren Schem said. “This is a crime against humanity and we should all gather and stop this terror and bring everybody back home."

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, expressed outrage that the video was released by Hams and called for the immediate release of all hostages.

It’s despicable, deplorable that they would take these hostages and then advertise how well they’re treating them when they’re the ones who hurt them in the first place," Kirby said on NBC’s “Today” show.

'I won't condemn Hamas': Some Palestinians are finding it hard to denounce attacks on Israel

What is Hamas?

Hamas – an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, or the Islamic resistance movement – was founded in 1987 by activists connected to the Muslim Brotherhood during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. The State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997, and several other nations also consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

In 2006, Hamas won parliamentary elections, and in 2007 the group violently seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority, which was controlled by the rival Fatah movement that still governs the West Bank. There have been no elections since. The group calls for establishment of an Islamic Palestinian state that would replace the current state of Israel and believes in the use of violence to carry out the destruction of Israel.

Hamas receives financial, material and logistical support from Iran. So far, however, the U.S. and other nations have said there is no evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas’ attack.

Contributing: The Associated Press

