UN Agenda 2030 in peril, but WEF head did not call it 'failing' | Fact check

The claim: WEF head Klaus Schwab said the UN's 'Agenda 2030' is 'failing'

A Sept. 25 post on The People’s Voice declares that the head of the World Economic Forum is worried the U.N.'s goals for sustainable development won’t be reached.

“Klaus Schwab Admits Agenda 2030 Is Failing As Millions Rise Up Against New World Order,” reads the article's headline.

The post was shared more than 200 times on Facebook in four days, according to the social media analytics tool CrowdTangle.

Our rating: False

A WEF spokesperson said WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab has not made such a comment. The claim was made on a website that frequently publishes misinformation.

Schwab not publicly doubting Agenda 2030

The U.N. approved the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015, laying out 17 goals related to topics such as equality, poverty and sustainability. The initiative has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, some of which USA TODAY has debunked.

Schwab and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a strategic partnership in 2019 to accelerate the plan's implementation. But Schwab has not described the effort as failing, according to Yann Zopf, a WEF spokesperson.

“I can confirm that these claims are fake news created to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges,” Zopf told USA TODAY in an email.

There are no credible reports of Schwab saying the 2030 U.N. plan is failing.

That’s not to say that leaders and advocates for the plan have not expressed concerns about its progress. A May 21 post on U.N.'s website describes the plan as being "in deep peril."

“For the first time in decades, development progress is reversing under the combined impacts of climate disasters, conflict, economic downturn and lingering COVID-19 effects,” reads the post.

The WEF published a story on its website in September 2022, titled, "How much progress is being made on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals?" that questioned the progress of the plan. But that story did not refer to the plan as "failing" and was not written by Schwab.

The People’s Voice, formerly known as NewsPunch, is a prolific producer of misinformation and the WEF is a frequent topic. USA TODAY has debunked numerous claims from the site, including those that the WEF mandated babies be lab-grown, ordered water rationing and insisted people consume human waste.

USA TODAY reached out to The People’s Voice for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters and PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim Klaus Schwab said UN Agenda 2030 is failing | Fact check