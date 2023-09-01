UN "almost confirms" Zelenskyy's participation at Security Council meeting in September

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is likely to personally participate in a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in September 2023.

Source: Ferit Hoxha, Permanent Representative of Albania, the chair of the Security Council in September, to the United Nations, at a briefing on Friday

Quote: "I can almost confirm, although it is not up to me, that President Zelenskyy will be present in New York. This will be his first visit to the city, to the UN [after the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine – ed.], and his first participation in the UN Security Council here," Hoxha said.

Details: The diplomat said that the Security Council meeting dedicated to the war in Ukraine is scheduled for 20 September. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, will chair it.

The consequences of the war in Ukraine for the world, international peace, the UN itself, and food security, are to be discussed at the meeting, Hoxha added.

Background:

Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New York in September to attend the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

Bloomberg's sources say Zelenskyy may personally present his peace formula, a 10-point plan to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

