UN: Almost half of Ukrainians need humanitarian aid

More than 40 percent of Ukrainians need some form of humanitarian aid, a United Nations official warned Tuesday.

U.N. humanitarian director Ramesh Rajasingham said in a speech before the Security Council that the 20-month war between Ukraine and Russia has killed thousands of civilians and left millions more short of their basic needs.

Rajasingham argued Ukrainian civilians are going through “horrendous humanitarian consequences” and “unimaginable levels of suffering” due to the conflict, which is expected to rage on through the winter.

About 18 million people need humanitarian assistance, and winter will only increase that figure, he estimated. Much of that need is due to the destruction of basic infrastructure in Russian strikes, the U.N. official said — especially energy and water infrastructure.

Russian strikes have killed at least 9,900 civilians in Ukraine, according to the U.N. human rights office. But, Rajasingham said, the true figure is expected to be much higher.

He added that continued Russian strikes on energy infrastructure are “risking critical services and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.”

Humanitarian groups have assisted about 9 million people in Ukraine so far this year, but U.N. members only donated about 60 percent of the funding requested for aid, limiting what groups in the region can afford to do.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the U.N., denounced the speech, claiming it is Ukrainian missiles causing mass civilian casualties and damage.

Nebenzya said the Ukrainian government is making up “lies” about Russia and blaming Moscow for “high profile tragedies” so they can get more Western military support.

The Biden administration has proposed about $60 million in Ukraine aid as part of a supplementary budget request. The idea has received some support from Republicans in the Senate, but resistance in the House leaves its fate undetermined.

