UN ambassador: Russia has ‘nothing to celebrate’ on Victory Day

Brad Dress
·2 min read

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told CNN on Sunday that Russia has “nothing to celebrate” on Victory Day, citing a string of losses the nation has faced in its war with Ukraine.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Russia has escalated the war in Ukraine, which has now stretched on for nearly three months, and that “part of that escalation has been a consequence of their failures.”

“They have nothing to celebrate tomorrow. They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They have not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “They have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe. So what they’re celebrating tomorrow is their own lack of success.”

Victory Day, which will be observed on Monday, is one of the largest celebrations in Russia. The holiday celebrates Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

After invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian forces faced humiliating defeats in the capital of Kyiv and were forced to withdraw amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russian troops last month regrouped for a renewed offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region ahead of Victory Day. Russia has since declared victory over the port city of Mariupol, which Russian forces have repeatedly bombarded and shelled.

Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin was pushing for any kind of win in Ukraine, which he can distort during a planned speech in Moscow on Victory Day.

The U.S. has armed and funded Ukraine with billions of dollars, and a $33 billion package for the nation is now being floated again in Congress. American officials have also reportedly shared crucial intelligence to Ukraine, assisting in the downing of a Russian warship in the Black Sea and with other small victories.

Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday said Russia has “felt the consequences of our support for the Ukrainians.”

“The line is where the Russians started. The Russian government invaded Ukraine. They started this war,” she said. “They are attacking the Ukrainian people. And we have been consistent since the start that we will support Ukraine. We will provide them with the wherewithal to fight this war.

“And they are on the ground, and they are pushing back the Russians. So we will continue to provide the kinds of support that they need,” she added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

