UN ambassador tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

U.S. mission to the U.N. acting spokesperson Melissa Quartell said in a release that Thomas-Greenfield tested positive Wednesday after taking a PCR test and tested negative as recently as Tuesday. Quartell said Thomas-Greenfield has not recently seen President Biden, who is not considered a close contact, and she is isolating in her home in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quartell said Thomas-Greenfield is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who provide her and the State Department workforce with exemplary health services and encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 illness,” Quartell said.

Thomas-Greenfield is the latest top Biden administration official to test positive for COVID-19. A majority of the members of Biden’s Cabinet have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic, but Biden has not yet.

