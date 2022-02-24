  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UN ambassadors consoled Ukraine's distraught representative after Russia declared a military assault on his country

Matthew Loh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Sergiy Kyslytsya
    Ukrainian diplomat
US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield (C partially hidden) comforts Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (R) after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York on February 23, 2022. - The United States and Albania will soon submit their draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, seeking to condemn Russia for its recent Ukraine actions, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield (partially hidden) comforts Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

  • Ukraine's ambassador to the UN appeared forlorn after news broke of a Russian attack on his country.

  • He had shortly before delivered a sharply-worded speech to Russia's ambassador condemning the assault.

  • As he sat in the Security Council chamber, other UN ambassadors turned to comfort him.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations, was consoled by fellow UN representatives on Wednesday after Russia's surprise announcement that it had launched a military assault on his country.

Kyslytsya, pictured above, is seen seated behind US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as she places a hand on his shoulder while the UK's representative, Dame Barbara Woodward, turns to face them.

He had moments before closed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council with a sharply-worded speech to Russia's ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, telling him: "About 48 minutes ago, your president declared war on Ukraine."

"There is no purgatory for war criminals," Kyslytsya said. "They go straight to hell."

The meeting, held to discuss Moscow's recent military actions in Ukraine, pivoted to include Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of a "special military action" in the country, effectively declaring war. Putin's announcement was aired while the meeting was still in session.

In another post-meeting photo, Kyslytsya was seen standing by himself while speaking on the phone.

Ukraine Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks on the phone after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York on Wednesday night.
Sergiy Kyslytsya seen speaking on the phone after the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Numerous media outlets have reported Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil, while reporters in Kyiv said they heard multiple explosions while in the capital city.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry also said Russian tanks have crossed the border and that Ukrainian forces are being attacked by artillery and small arms.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tried to justify his war against Ukraine by calling for the 'de-Nazification' of a democratic country led by a Jewish president

    Putin claimed he wanted to protect Russian speakers and achieve the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine. Ukraine's president is a Jewish man whose native language is Russian.

  • Menendez: Need to expel Kremlin from international community is in 'sharp focus'

    Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement late Wednesday night that Russia's military operation in Ukraine brings the "need to expel the current" leadership in Moscow "into sharp focus."The statement was issued soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine, following weeks of speculation about a potential invasion."This unprovoked attack has brought into sharp focus the...

  • Moment that Putin thundered to war, drowning out last entreaties for peace

    As members of UN security council poured out calls for restraint, Russian president was already launching attack on UkraineUkraine crisis: latest updates The UK ambassador, Barbara Woodward, and her US counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confer at the UN security council as Ukraine’s ambassador speaks on his phone. Photograph: Jason Szenes/EPA It will go down as one of the most surreal sessions the United Nations chamber has ever witnessed, as the very war it was supposed to prevent broke out

  • Trump Giddily Praises ‘Genius’ Putin as Russia Sends Troops Into Ukraine

    As the world watches in terror, the former president is cheering on the autocrat's "peace force" of "army tanks"

  • Russia isolating itself with its actions, German foreign minister says

    The international community will not accept Russia's breach of international law and Moscow is isolating itself with its latest actions in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday. "The action that is taking place now may follow a strategy in the short-term, but it is not a medium or long-term strategy to completely isolate yourself worldwide," Baerbock told a joint news conference in Berlin with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. Baerbock said it was important to quickly coordinate a sanctions package against Russia with Germany's partners to show that Russia's actions were not acceptable, adding that the West should keep a window open for talks with Russia.

  • Russia moving toward ‘expanding the war’ in Ukraine: Atlantic Council Senior Council fellow

    Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Ariel Cohen sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the scope of Russian President Putin's expansion into Ukraine, diplomatic sanctions from NATO allies, the history of Russian territories, and European energy concerns.

  • Biden orders more US troops to Eastern Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    President Biden on Tuesday directed additional U.S. troops to NATO's eastern flank as Russia moved a step closer toward a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. "As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Today, in response to Russia's admission that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I have authorized additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already...

  • Veteran US diplomats slam former President Trump for praising Russian President Putin

    Putin announced early Thursday morning that Russia would be conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • London Calling: Putin's motivations for unsettling Ukraine

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has been trying to unsettle Ukraine for many years. CBS news contributor Simon bates has more on Putin's motivations in this week's "London Calling."

  • Google brings back massages, gyms as San Francisco COVID-19 concerns ease

    "Based on current conditions in the Bay Area, we're pleased that our employees who choose to come in now have the ability to access more onsite spaces and services to work and connect with colleagues," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Google and other big tech companies have said they expect offices to be a major part of its workplaces even as they allow remote working for many staff, and in-office perks long associated with the tech industry could be a key way to draw people back. Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices due to local regulations.

  • How could the crisis in Ukraine effect the U.S. economy?

    Americans have been stunned by the growing expense of everyday items.

  • Explosion Seen in City of Dnipro, Central Ukraine

    An explosion was seen in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine early on the morning of February 24, as Russia announced expanded military operations in the country.Footage by @d_evileyes shows the explosion in Dnipro on Tuesday morning.In a video appearance early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces would conduct “special military operations” in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in several cities across Ukraine. Credit: @d_evileyes via Storyful

  • Ukraine official questions why Russia is even part of UN security council

    Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya in a fiery speech late on Wednesday called on the Russian ambassador to the U.N. to say on the record that troops "aren't bombing Ukrainian cities right now.""You have a smartphone. You can call Lavrov," he said while referring to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Kyslytsya said Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared "a war on my country."His speech came shortly after...

  • Watch Putin Announce Russia’s Military Operation in Ukraine

    In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had decided to launch a war on Ukraine following appeals for help from leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Photo: Russian Presidential Press Service via AP

  • 80% of Russia's forces around Ukraine in attack positions, U.S. official says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has put 80% of the troops he has assembled in a position to launch a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. "He is as ready as he can be," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The remarks added to a sense of imminence of a possible Russian military onslaught, challenging any notion that Washington expected Putin to stop after recognizing the independence of two Moscow-backed rebel regions this week.

  • Putin launches attacks across Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that a "full-scale invasion" was now underway: "Peaceful Ukra

  • Explainer-Why is a US infrastructure grant behind protests in Nepal?

    Nepal's parliament is set to begin debates on Thursday on an agreement for a $500 million grant from the United States, with a vote that could break the governing alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who took over in July last year. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide a $500 million grant to fund a 300-km (187-mile) electricity transmission line and a road improvement project in Nepal. The grant is part of an international agreement and is to be governed by the principles of international law.

  • U.S. Air Force spy plane takes spotlight in empty Ukraine airspace

    While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from the Mediterranean Sea to Ukraine, where they have navigated in repeated loops in the north and the east, according to Flightradar24. The drones' high-altitude, long-distance flights have coincided with a military build-up by Russia along the Ukrainian border and a flurry of diplomacy among leaders of the United States, Europe and Russia to avert war.

  • Putin announces the invasion of Ukraine as explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife had ties to January 6 rally organizers and efforts to overturn the 2020 election: report

    Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, was described as playing a peacemaking role among rally organizers, according to The New York Times.