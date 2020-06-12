The Un-American Confederacy

Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the Confederate battle flag on display throughout the South, but the resident of this house had, hoisted high above his driveway, a flag that was half American and half Confederate. The Union flag gradually faded into the banner of secession and chattel slavery as the eye moved from left to right across the canvas.

There is, indeed, an assumed compatibility between the Union and Confederate flags across large swathes of the United States. The latter has metastasized into a symbol of regional pride and/or hostility toward the Federal government, while the former retains its monopoly on national allegiance. There are, undoubtedly, real Neo-Confederates out there, but Confederate symbols are not, I think, usually displayed out of a deep and abiding hatred for the inclusion of black people in the American experiment or of William Tecumseh Sherman’s march to the sea. They are usually invoked in a nebulous way as a symbol of “tradition” or “heritage” or “honor.” More often than not, they’re also meant as a middle finger toward progressives, elites, “globalists,” and technocrats by working-class whites who resent a blue America that looks down upon them from a great height. This perhaps goes some way toward explaining why the stars and bars fly over houses in states that never seceded to begin with.

This week, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all its races and properties. As Americans who have been to a NASCAR race or watched one on television will know, the flag has been a ubiquitous sight at such events for many years. NASCAR made an abortive attempt to limit the exposure of the flag at its races after Dylann Roof’s murder of black parishioners at a Charleston, S.C. church a few years ago, but spectators still waved it proudly and often until this Wednesday. Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone African-American driver, was at the forefront of the effort to rid the sport of the flag and deserves the praise of Americans North and South for his spokesmanship on the issue. As a private company, NASCAR is not bound to respect the First Amendment rights of its fans when they are at its races, and it ought to have restricted and stigmatized the flying of this odious symbol a long time ago.

My view is that the lingering affection for Confederate iconography — the flags, the monuments, etc. — among certain groups of Americans stems from a subtle elision of the differences between the American revolutionaries and their secessionist descendants. Even if their cause was evil, the story goes, the valor of the Confederates still places them within the heroic tradition of American resistance to centralized power. In spite of their treachery they are still held to be, at some fundamental level, American in character and in principle by their defenders. The homepage of the website for the Sons of Confederate Veterans claims that “the citizen-soldiers who fought for the Confederacy personified the best qualities of America” and that “the preservation of liberty and freedom was the motivating factor in the South’s decision to fight the Second American Revolution.” This attempt to establish some sense of continuity between the causes of 1776 and 1861 comes across forcefully in the “Confederate Catechism” published on the same website, presumably for the purpose of indoctrinating children. President Lincoln is frequently compared to George III, and the response to question eight, “What did the South fight for?” is also the only one given in all-caps: “IT FOUGHT TO REPEL INVASION AND FOR SELF-GOVERNMENT, JUST AS THE FATHERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION HAD DONE.”

As if shouting the answer would make it true.

The fact is that there is vanishingly little in the historical record to suggest any similarity between the cause of the Founders and the cause of the Confederates. The secessionists themselves said this loudly and often. Confederate vice president Alexander Stephens’s Cornerstone Speech, delivered in Savannah, Georgia, on March 21, 1861, served as a de facto manifesto for the rebels. In it, he explicitly denounced the racial attitudes of the Founders and the subsequent inadequacy of the Constitution they framed. “The prevailing ideas of the leading statesmen at the time of the formation of the old constitution,” Stephens proclaimed, “were that the enslavement of the African was in violation of the laws of nature; that it was wrong in principle, socially, morally, and politically. It was an evil they knew not well how to deal with, but the general opinion of the men of that day was that, somehow or other in the order of Providence, the institution would be evanescent and pass away.” He went on to assert that “those ideas . . . were fundamentally wrong. They rested upon the assumption of the equality of races. This was an error. It was a sandy foundation, and the government built upon it fell when the ‘storm came and the wind blew.’”