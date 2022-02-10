UN approves NFT standards proposed by Tencent, Ant Group: report

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" and more confidence in how to pursue development and opportunities as they adjust to a new regulatory landscape. The Cyberspace Administration of China said its official publication had carried out interviews with companies such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group and TikTok owner ByteDance after the Jan. 28 meeting, which was held with 27 firms to discuss "healthy and sustainable" development. "Everyone agreed this symposium enabled internet firms to have a clearer understanding of the development situation, strengthen their confidence towards development and firmly grasp development opportunities," the CAC said on its official WeChat account.