UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from rights council

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is voting Thursday on a U.S.-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.

“We believe that the members of the Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine, and we believe that Russia needs to be held accountable,” Thomas-Greenfield said Monday. “Russia’s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.”

General Assembly spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said the assembly’s emergency special session on Ukraine would resume Thursday morning, when the resolution “to suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation” will be put to a vote.

While the Human Rights Council is based in Geneva, its members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for three-year terms. The March 2006 resolution that established the rights council says the assembly may suspend membership rights of a country “that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”

The brief resolution to be voted on expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.”

Approval would require a two-thirds majority of the assembly members that vote “yes” or “no,” with abstentions not counting in the calculation.

The General Assembly voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on March 24 on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

The vote was almost exactly the same as for a March 2 resolution that the assembly adopted demanding an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

Thomas-Greenfield urged the 140 members who voted in favor of those two resolutions to support Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council.

She issue is simple, she said: “The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us now to match our words with action.”

“We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council,” she said.

Supporters of the resolution were optimistic about its approval, though not necessarily with the support of 140 countries.

Russia called on an unspecified number of countries to vote “no,” saying an abstention or not voting would be considered an unfriendly act and would affect bilateral relations.

In its so-called “non-paper” obtained by The Associated Press, Russia said the attempt to expel it from the Human Rights Council is political and being supported by countries that want to preserve their dominant position and control over the world.

Those nations want to continue “the politics of neo-colonialism of human rights” in international relations, it said, saying that Russia's priority is to promote and defend human rights, including multilaterally in the Human Rights Council.

Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, called the U.S. action “unfounded and purely emotional bravado that looks good on camera -- just how the U.S. likes it.”

“Washington exploits the Ukrainian crisis for its own benefit in an attempt either to exclude or suspend Russia from international organizations,” Gatilov said, in comments relayed by a Russian diplomatic mission spokesman.

Russia and the other four veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Britain, China, France, and the United States — all currently have seats on the Human Rights Council, which the U.S. rejoined this year.

The only country to have its membership rights stripped at the council was Libya in 2011, when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi, said council spokesman Rolando Gomez.

No permanent member of the Security Council has ever had its membership revoked from any U.N. body.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs into law Postal Service reform bill

    Biden signs into law Postal Service reform bill

  • Modesto hospitals use a new drug to save stroke patients, as COVID increased the risk

    The condition was thrust into the spotlight with the announcement last week that aphasia has forced actor Bruce Willis to retire.

  • Kinzinger says White House staff weakened Biden after walking back Putin comment in Warsaw

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Wednesday slammed the White House’s attempt to walk back controversial comments President Biden made in Poland last month. Biden made headlines over an off-script comment seemingly calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be removed. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said. The White House then…

  • Senate to vote on revoking Russia's trade status, oil ban

    The Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday. Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the U.S. response as the Ukraine war enters a gruesome new phase. “It's a big, big deal that we are finally getting them done," Schumer said.

  • Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes

    As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false. Denouncing news as fake or spreading false reports to sow confusion and undermine its adversaries are tactics that Moscow has used for years and refined with the advent of social media in places like Syria.

  • Students at Friends School show support for Ukraine through song

    Baltimore City youth showed support for Ukraine through song. Students from the Friends School gathered, rallying and demanding peace.

  • Obama says he ‘would not have predicted’ Putin’s invasion five years ago

    Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday he would not have expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine based on his past interactions with the leader. “I don’t know that the person is the same as the person who is now leading this charge,” Obama said, referring to Putin, during an event hosted by the…

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The U.S. Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil. Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the U.S. response to Russia’s war with Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be held accountable for what Schumer said were war crimes against Ukraine.

  • Zelenskyy tells the United Nations Security Council to punish Russia or 'dissolve yourself altogether'

    Zelenskyy called for a broad "reform of the world's security system" while addressing the Security Council on Tuesday.

  • Runners from Russia and Belarus won't be allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon

    Runners from Russia and Belarus won't be allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon

  • U.S. rep calls to suspend Russia from U.N. human rights body

    STORY: Thomas-Greenfield went on to say that responsible world powers and global leaders need to "show backbone - and stand up to Russia's dangerous and unprovoked threat against Ukraine and the world.""No one can be a shield for Russia's aggression," she said as Washington pushes to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly in New York is likely to vote on the move to suspend Russia on Thursday, diplomats said. A two-thirds majority is needed.

  • Democrats accuse oil companies of 'ripping off' Americans

    House Democrats on Wednesday accused oil companies of "ripping off the American people” and putting profits before production as Americans suffer from ever-increasing gasoline prices amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

    Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow's troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days. In other developments, the U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what they branded war crimes.

  • Turkey detonates stray naval mine in Black Sea amid Ukraine war

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish military diving teams safely detonated a floating naval mine in the Black Sea, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, the third such mine found in its waters since the Ukraine war. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in late March, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams defused stray mines in their waters. NATO member Turkey borders the Black Sea, as do Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow invaded on Feb. 24 in what it describes as a "special military operation".

  • GOP probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings turns to president's brother James

    Republican Senator Chuck Grassley tells CBS News that his concerns are related to newly obtained banking records.

  • Russia threatens states with consequences over U.N. vote on Human Rights Council

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia has warned countries at the United Nations that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The United States said on Monday it would seek Russia's suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly in New York is due to vote on the measure on Thursday.

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison slams Tom Cotton as a 'little maggot-infested man' after the Republican senator suggested Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

    The top Democrat also called the GOP "a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism."

  • Mitt Romney Explains His Surprising Reversal On Ketanji Brown Jackson

    The Utah senator is supporting President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee after voting against her for a lower court position last year.

  • Russia's Problems Go Far Beyond Putin

    As a Ukrainian historian, I have many contacts with historians in Russia, for the histories of our countries are interconnected. In fact, only two—a married couple, who left Russia long before the war began as they faced the threat of being termed “agents of foreign influence.” The very same thing happened to him: since the beginning of the war, the only Russian colleagues who reached out to him have been those who left Russia.

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect to Receive the Proposed $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus Payment

    For others, record-high gas prices make it difficult to get to work and run everyday errands. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced in Congress by Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood -- would put $100 into Americans' bank accounts every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. If the bill makes its way through Congress and the Senate, the gas stimulus payment will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less per year and joint filers earning $150,000 or less.