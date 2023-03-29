UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

ELENA BECATOROS
·2 min read

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog returned Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a day after saying a deal to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power facility from a catastrophic accident due to the war in Ukraine was “close.”

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi crossed the war’s front lines for a second time to reach the plant, which is located in a partially Russia-occupied part of Ukraine where combat has intensified.

The IAEA, which is based in Vienna, Austria, has a rotating team permanently based at the plant. Grossi told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday he feels it is his duty to ramp up talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at safeguarding the facility.

He met Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he would “most probably” head to Moscow in the coming days.

However, Zelenskyy said in a separate interview with the AP that he was less optimistic a deal was near. “I don’t feel it today,” he said.

The Kremlin’s forces took over the six-reactor plant after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russia’s control over the facility.

Grossi repeatedly has urged Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow a protection zone around the plant, which is very near the front line of the war.

The negotiations are specific to preventing a nuclear disaster at the plant and not aimed at securing a broader cease-fire, Grossi told the AP.

The power station’s reactors are shut down and the plant has received the electricity it needs to run the cooling systems needed to prevent a reactor meltdown through one remaining functioning power line.

Interruptions to the outside electricity supply due to the fighting required plant personnel to switch to emergency diesel generators six times during the 13-month war. When backup power supplies might be needed again is unpredictable, according to Grossi. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • UN nuclear chief visits Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears

    KYIV (Reuters) -The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday as part of efforts to avert the risk of an atomic accident. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrived by car at Europe's largest nuclear power plant to review the situation there, an IAEA spokesperson said. Grossi wants to assess first-hand the "nuclear safety and security situation" and press on with efforts to broker a deal to protect the plant.

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • Taiwan leader's US meeting plans draw Chinese threat

    China threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwan’s president and the United States House speaker during an upcoming trip through Los Angeles. Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei's dwindling number of diplomatic allies while also sending military fighter jets flying toward the island on a near daily basis. Earlier this month, Honduras established diplomatic relations with China, leaving Taiwan with only 13 countries that recognize it as a sovereign state.

  • UN nuclear boss seeks breakthrough to protect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday his attempt to broker a deal to protect Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was still alive, and that he was adjusting the proposals to seek a breakthrough. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, spoke to Reuters a day before he is expected to travel to Europe's largest nuclear power station in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine. Grossi has been pushing for a safety zone to be created at the plant to prevent a possible nuclear disaster as Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the site of the power station since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

  • More severe weather forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas on Thursday, Friday

    The best chance for storms will be Friday, officials say.

  • Takeaways from AP's interview with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days traveling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which still faces regular shelling from Russian forces, and northern towns in the Sumy region that were liberated shortly after the war began a year ago. The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began. Here are some takeaways from an interview with Zelenskyy as he returned to Kyiv late Tuesday.

  • Animal shelter picking up the pieces after tornadoes rip through Mississippi

    Misty Daniels, director of Amory Humane Society, gives an update on the animals in her shelter after it was severely damaged by a tornado.

  • Kremlin Stoops to New Low in Batshit Case Against Anti-War Single Dad

    Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin/Sputnik/ReutersThe Kremlin has broken its silence on the case of a single father sentenced to prison after his daughter’s anti-war drawing provoked the wrath of Vladimir Putin’s security services.Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday the case against Alexei Moskalev is not as “straightforward” as it seems and attacked him for his “lamentable” parenting.“Indeed, [it was] very lamentable with the performance of parental duties and with the provision

  • Ukraine's National Resistance Center creates map of camps Russia uses for kidnapped Ukrainian children

    The National Resistance Center has compiled a map of the camps where the Russians accommodate deported Ukrainian children. Source: The National Resistance Center website Quote: "The map was created on the basis of data from open sources and will be supplemented.

  • What You Should Know About Tax Withholding

    Prior to 2020, one of the biggest things you could do to affect the size of your paycheck was to adjust the number of allowances claimed on your W-4. The ideal number of allowances for you would depend on your individual … Continue reading → The post How Many Allowances Should You Claim? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • For Europe, This Upcoming German Rocket Can't Arrive Soon Enough

    German company Isar Aerospace has raised $165 million in order to ramp up the development of its Spectrum rocket, which is scheduled for its debut launch later this year. For Europeans needing access to space, the rocket’s arrival will come not a moment too soon.

  • France to double supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, Slovakia to increase ammo production fivefold

    France will double the supply of 155-mm artillery rounds to Ukraine starting in late March, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told Le Figaro on March 28.

  • Vibrations caused another F-35 engine to fail before Texas mishap

    The March 2020 engine failure led to an investigation into the vibration problem. Neither was immediately disclosed.

  • Moscow to host Syria, Turkey, Iran, Russia meeting - official sources

    The deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia will meet in April in Moscow, Turkish and Iranian officials said on Tuesday, building on contacts between Ankara and Damascus after years of hostilities during the Syrian war. But Assad this month ruled out any meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan until Turkey is ready to withdraw its military from northern Syria, deemed occupying forces by the Syrian president.

  • Russia is forcing Western companies exiting its market to make a donation to the country — and it's making it harder for them to leave

    Over 2,000 foreign companies are seeking approval to exit the Russian market, per the Financial Times.

  • Jim Irsay wants young QB to lead Colts for ‘next 10 years’

    'We want the guy that can be there for the next 10 years.' - Jim Irsay on Colts QB search.

  • St. Louis sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts, joining other US cities

    The city of St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday it was joining a number of major U.S. cities that are suing Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp for failing to install anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri follows similar actions taken by several U.S. cities to address increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts that use a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After Raids“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • Russia may regain its dominance in Ukrainian sky, it has "12 times more planes" – ABC News

    Russian fourth-generation Su-35 fighter jets are strengthening the "dominance" of the Russian Federation in the combat zone, which can be a worrying change for Ukraine and its partners. Source: ABC News with references to sources in the Ukrainian government Details: According to a senior Ukrainian official who spoke to ABC News, newer generation fighter jets are giving Russia "increasing dominance" in the skies over the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.

  • France demanded crippling payments. Now Haiti has a legitimate claim for slavery reparations | Opinion

    The white-supremacist ideology that justified slavery could not accept a stable, prosperous Haiti founded by self-emancipated slaves, human-rights lawyers write.