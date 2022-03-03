UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

·1 min read

VIENNA (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in breach of a 2015 accord with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report Thursday that Iran has an estimated stock of 33.2 kilograms (73.1 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 15.5 kilograms since November.

Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Vienna-based agency told members that it is still not able to verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium due to the limitations that Tehran imposed on U.N. inspectors last year.

In a report to member states about its work in Iran, the agency said it estimates that as of Feb. 19, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was 3197.1 kilograms, an increase of 707.4 kilograms.

Senior diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been meeting with Iranian officials in Vienna since November to discuss bringing Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The pact eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The United States pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to resume its uranium enrichment.

The IAEA announced earlier Thursday that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • MSCI, FTSE Russell Axe ‘Uninvestable’ Russian Stocks From Indices

    The index providers and FTSE Russell said they would axe Russian equities from their benchmarks as stringent financial sanctions from Western governments target the country’s economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine. MSCI (ticker: MSCI) said an overwhelming majority of international investors it consulted with saw the Russian equity market as “uninvestable,” and that Russian securities will be removed from emerging markets indexes effective March 9. FTSE Russell also announced plans to remove Russian stocks from its indexes.

  • Ukraine's 'IT army' targets Belarus railway network, Russian GPS

    Ukraine's "IT army" of volunteer hackers announced a new set of targets on Thursday - including the Belarusian railway network and Russia's homegrown satellite-based navigation system, GLONASS. "We need to mobilise and intensify our efforts as much as possible," a post on the "IT army" Telegram channel said. The post listed the top priorities targeted by the group, including Belarus' railway, Russian telecom companies, and GLONASS, which is Russia's alternative to the Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite navigation network.

  • Israeli couple hopes to rescue surrogate mother in Ukraine

    An Israeli couple has asked for government help in rescuing a surrogate mother carrying their child from the war in Ukraine. Sarit Haiman, ‮‮‮47‬‬‬, had gone through 12 years of unsuccessful fertility treatments before she and her husband, Alex, reached out to an international surrogacy agency based in Israel. Through the agency they connected with Olga Voytenko, a 35-year-old factory worker who got pregnant after an embryo implantation six months ago.

  • Dow Rises, Oil Surges Again—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were up slightly Thursday as markets digested a major rally Wednesday and the price of oil continued to gain. Markets are now looking forward to Friday’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The gains Thursday morning were nothing like the more than 1% rise seen from all three major U.S. Wednesday.

  • Joni Mitchell, Amy Tan, N. Scott Momaday join arts academy

    Joni Mitchell's latest honor finds her in company with some giants from other fields. The celebrated singer-songwriter and musician has received honorary membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the venerable institution based in Upper Manhattan where general inductees have ranged from Henry James and Hannah Arendt to Dizzy Gillespie and Jasper Johns.

  • Visiting delegation says US stands firmly behind Taiwan

    A visiting U.S. delegation confirmed on Wednesday that the U.S. stands firmly behind its commitments to Taiwan. The delegation of former top U.S. security and defense officials was led by former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen."The United States will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests...

  • Ukraine tapped lion's share of IMF reserve allocation, debt pressures building

    Ukraine has exchanged all but $80 million of the $2.7 billion in new International Monetary Fund emergency reserves it received in August, IMF data show, and debt experts say it will likely need urgent debt relief this year. Western nations are sending billions of dollars in financial support and weapons to help Ukraine, while imposing sweeping sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to halt the assault. The World Bank's board is poised to approve an initial $350 million in budget support funds on Friday as part of a broader $3 billion package, with the IMF expecting to approve disbursement of a large part of the $2.2 billion left in Ukraine's stand-by arrangement next week.

  • Lufthansa Says Pandemic Rebound Clouded as War Lifts Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said the war in Ukraine will cloud prospects for a long-awaited recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as fuel prices climb and flights are diverted to avoid shuttered skies.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians

  • Video with inaccurate subtitles does not show 'Putin praising Pakistan PM Imran Khan'

    A video has circulated in social media posts that claim it shows Russian President Vladimir Putin praising Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after the two leaders met in Moscow on the day Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine. The clip was viewed hundreds of thousands of times in posts by Pakistan-based social media users. In fact, the video's English-language subtitles have been misleadingly altered. In the original clip, Putin was shown criticising Ukraine. The video -- viewed more than 240,0

  • Exclusive-Chinese automaker SAIC's MG Motor India to raise funds for EV push -sources

    MG Motor India, which is owned by China's SAIC Motor, plans to raise funds to develop its Indian electric mobility business, three sources told Reuters, as Chinese investments face increased scrutiny by the government in New Delhi. MG Motor India may try to sell a stake of between 10% and 30% and is looking at options including issuing new shares or diluting SAIC's holding, one of the sources familiar with the plans said, adding that it may even create a separate unit for its electric vehicle (EV) business in India. The company is talking to private equity funds which are increasingly interested in investing in the fast-growing electric vehicle market, two of the sources said, as countries shift their economies away from fossil fuels.

  • Salesforce stock options priced for much bigger than usual reaction earnings

    Salesforce.com Inc.'s stock rose 0.2% in afternoon trading Tuesday, and was one of just four of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components gaining ground, ahead of the customer-relationship-management software company's fiscal fourth-quarter results due out after the closing bell. An options strategy known as a straddle is priced for a one-day post-earnings price move of $18.42 in either direction on Wednesday, or about a 36% bigger move than the average move over the past 12 quarters of $13.50,

  • EU bans most Belarus exports over Ukraine invasion

    The European Union has banned most exports to Belarus over its involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.On Wednesday, the EU agreed to ban 70 percent of exports from Belarus, with sanctions placed on wood, timber, steel and iron, Reuters reported.The ban also affects cement, rubber, fuels and closes loopholes for some of the existing sanctions on the nation.Along with the export bans, almost two dozen members of the Belarusian military were...

  • U.S. launches 'KleptoCapture' task force aimed at Russian oligarchs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new U.S. federal "KleptoCapture" task force will work to further strain the finances of Russia's oligarchs to pressure the country to cease its invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. The interagency law enforcement group will be dedicated to enforcing sanctions, export restrictions and economic countermeasures designed to freeze Russia out of global markets, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. The task force's name comes from the word "kleptocracy," defined as corrupt individuals who misuse their powers to accumulate wealth at the expense of those they govern.

  • Jobless Claims Fall to 215,000 Ahead of U.S. Employment Report

    The four-week moving average of claims remains fairly stable, falling by 6,000 from last week's revised average to 230,500.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Invites UAW to Hold Vote in California. He’s Really Talking to Biden.

    Elon Musk invites the United Auto Workers union to hold a vote at the electric-vehicle company's plant in California, and 'Tesla will do nothing to stop them.'

  • Russian Oligarch Resigns From TUI Group Board After EU Sanctions

    TUI Group’s largest shareholder, the Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, resigned from its supervisory board Wednesday after the European Union leveled economic sanctions against him three days earlier. “The aim of the EU sanctions is to prevent Mr. Mordashov from disposing of his shares in TUI AG,” the Hanover, Germany tour operator said in a statement. […]

  • Major hurdle still exists as Iran nuclear talks reach finish line

    Officials from the U.S. and its European allies — France, Germany and the U.K. — say they won't comply with Iran’s demand that an investigation into its undeclared nuclear activity be shut down as a condition for a deal.Why it matters: Iran says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probe is politically motivated, but its demand that it be shut down is a major remaining hurdle as the talks approach the finish line. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Russia Captures Key Port City of Kherson, Ukrainian Officials Confirm

    Russia claims to have captured the key southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson as its ground forces press on into the capital Kyiv.

  • U.S. stock futures rise in choppy trade as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. stock futures took a step back Thursday with little immediate sign that Russia will halt its invasion of Ukraine that has sent commodity prices spiking higher.

  • Russian forces surround Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant, sparking UN concerns

    Nuclear watchdog chief pleads with invading troops to allow workers to carry on ‘providing safety and monotoring radiation’ at Zaporizhzhia The UN nuclear watchdog has voiced concern after Russian forces claimed to have surrounded Ukraine’s biggest atomic plant, and called for its workers to be left alone to do their jobs. Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the Russian government had informed the agency that its troops had taken control of