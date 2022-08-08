Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

Turkish-flagged cargo ship Polarnet, carrying Ukrainian grain, approaches its final destination in Kocaeli province
Jonathan Saul and Michelle Nichols
·2 min read

By Jonathan Saul and Michelle Nichols

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after U.N. warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine was stoking severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

Since then a number of grain shipments - mainly onboard vessels that were stuck in Ukraine since Moscow's invasion in February - have left in test voyages.

Insurers and shipping companies have been seeking more details on how the corridor will work for empty ships that will sail into three Ukrainian ports involved in the initiative comprising Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

They have also sought assurances that the journey is secure with no threat of mines or attacks to both the ships and their crews. These are typically covered in accepted maritime practices known as standard operating procedures.

"The parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the 'procedures for merchant vessels' document said.

The deal is overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul made up of Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officials and U.N. officials.

According to the procedures agreed, the JCC will provide information on the planned movement of ships through the maritime humanitarian corridor, which will be shared with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey's military to prevent incidents.

Then as the vessel moves through the maritime humanitarian corridor it will be protected by a 10 nautical mile circle buffer zone around it.

"No military vessel, aircraft or UAVs (drones) will close to within 10 nautical miles of a merchant vessel transiting the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor, excluding territorial seas of Ukraine," according to the document.

Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour sent food prices soaring, fueling a global food crisis the World Food Programme says has pushed some 47 million people into "acute hunger".

One insurance industry source said the procedures "read as a reassuring set of rules. But will all sides stick to it?".

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mark Porter and David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Water crisis looms for eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

    The echo of artillery shells thundering in the distance mingles with the din of people gathered around Sloviansk's public water pumps, piercing the uneasy quiet that smothers the nearly deserted streets of this eastern Ukrainian city. The members of Sloviansk's dwindling population only emerge — a few minutes at a time — to fill up at the pumps that have been the city's only water source for more than two months. Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces near the key city in the Donetsk region has damaged vital infrastructure that has cut residents off from gas and water for months.

  • Negotiations possible only if Russia suffers significant losses President's Office

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 16:42 Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that negotiations with Russia can only resume if Russia suffers several significant tactical losses.

  • Vermont is only state that hasn't sent woman to Congress. That could change this year.

    State Sen. Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, the top Democratic candidates in the U.S. House race, are on the cusp of history.

  • Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to 10 years in prison

    Chernihiv’s Desnianskyi district court has found Russian military officer Mikhail Kulikov guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, the Russian service of BBC News reported on Aug. 8.

  • Air defence shoots down missile over Uman district causing a fire: there are casualties

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 12:03 Anti-aircraft defence has shot down a Russian rocket in the Uman district: two people were injured as a result of debris falling on a civilian infrastructure object.

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Shipments Kicking Into Higher Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- A second caravan of vessels sailed early Sunday from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports carrying grains and foodstuffs, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. The first incoming cargo ship since the signing of a safe-transit agreement last month reached port and is ready to load. A corn cargo expected to arrive in Lebanon has been delayed. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Bu

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy honours airmen and reveals the secret of success in the sky

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 17:02 On the occasion of Air Force Day in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Order of the Golden Star to military personnel who have been awarded the title Hero of Ukraine [these are the highest awards that can be conferred in Ukraine], and to family members of fallen Heroes, as well as other state awards.

  • Invaders trying to organise deportation of children to Russia Luhansk Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 10:42 The Russian invaders are trying to organise the deportation to the Russian Federation of orphaned children and children without parental care from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

  • Putin allows Russian banks under sanctions to halt some FX operations

    Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies of countries designated as "unfriendly" countries since Western countries imposed extensive sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Russian TV protester ordered to pay new fine over Ukraine

    A Moscow court on Monday ordered journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine, to pay a new fine for discrediting the Russian army. In March, Ovsyannikova shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. Her lawyer did not rule out on Monday the possibility she could face a criminal probe in the future. Last week, another court ordered the 44-year-old journalist to pay 50,000 rubles (around $800) for discrediting the Russian army. On Monday, Ovsyannikova,&nbsp;a former editor at state-controlled Channel One, said Moscow's Cheryomushkinsky district court ordered her to pay 40,000 rubles. Ovsyannikova's lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told AFP she was fined for a post on Facebook. Two convictions within the space of six months can lead to a criminal case. In court, Ovsyannikova said she "trolled" the judge but he did not seem to understand her irony. "America and Europe are to blame for the fact that there is no longer freedom of speech, just courts and fair elections in Russia. And people are put in jail for calling for peace," she said in court, according to her statement on messaging app Telegram. Ovsyannikova, a mother of two, was briefly detained in July. Her short detention came several days after she demonstrated alone near the Kremlin, holding up a sign criticising the military intervention in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin. After sending troops to Ukraine, Moscow adopted laws imposing sentences of up to 15 years in prison for spreading information about the military deemed false by the authorities. Russian authorities have not announced the opening of any criminal investigation against Ovsyannikova. In the months following her March protest, Ovsyannikova spent time abroad, working for three months for Germany's Die Welt. In early July, she announced that she was returning to Russia to settle a dispute over the custody of her two children. The journalist, who worked for state TV for 19 years, told AFP in a recent interview she had to sell her car to bring in some extra money. Ovsyannikova, who does not&nbsp;currently have a permanent job, works as a freelancer for foreign media. bur/kjm

  • Man accused of bringing 5 guns to Chicago park

    The 29-year-old man was arrested after surveillance footage showed a man firing a weapon in an Englewood park early one morning last week. Police recovered more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

  • Ukraine grain headed for Lebanon under wartime deal delayed

    The scheduled arrival Sunday of the first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal has been delayed, a Lebanese Cabinet minister and the Ukraine Embassy said. The cause of the delay was not immediately clear and Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and the locations of ships at sea, showed the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni at anchor in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey. Lebanon’s transportation minister, Ali Hamie, tweeted the ship “that was supposed, according to what was rumored, to reach Tripoli port in Lebanon” changed its status.

  • Zelenskyy to consider petition to ban Russians from entering Ukraine for 50 years

    A petition published on the president’s official website on May 23 with a proposal to consider banning Russian citizens from entering Ukraine for 50 years has gained the required 25,000 signatures.

  • 2022 UNC Football Preview: Quarterback position

    We take a look at the 2022 quarterback position preview as the battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell continues on.

  • Scholz party rejects bid to expel German ex-leader Schroeder

    Local officials with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party rejected a bid to expel former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder over his close ties to Russia, the news agency dpa reported Monday. An arbitration committee of the center-left Social Democrats’ branch in Hannover, where Schroeder lives, considered 17 applications from party members for proceedings against him. Schroeder’s longstanding connections to the Russian energy sector and refusal to distance himself fully from President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine have left his political standing in tatters.

  • Chuck Schumer wants to dare Republicans to vote against a popular $35 insulin cap

    Schumer's maneuver would set the stage for a tough vote for Republicans, since capping insulin is highly popular.

  • Democrat after final passage of climate bill: ‘Now I can look my kids in the eye’

    Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) was visibly emotional after the Senate passed a sweeping spending bill Sunday afternoon, emphasizing the importance of what Democrats are heralding as the largest climate investment in U.S. history. “This is a planetary emergency and this is the first time that the federal government has taken action that is worthy of…

  • Mexico's July inflation seen at highest level since 2000: Reuters poll

    Mexican inflation in July likely sped up again to a near-22-year high, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, fueling bets the country's central bank will continue to hike its key interest rate through the rest of the year. Mexico's central bank, which targets inflation at 3% plus or minus one percentage point, has raised its benchmark interest rate by 375 basis points over its last nine monetary policy meetings, to 7.75%. Analysts expect the interest rate to hit 9.5% by the end of the year.

  • U.S. says it supports Israel's right to defend itself, urges no more escalation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself, the State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the militant Islamic Jihad group fired rockets into Israel. The State Department also said it was concerned by reports of civilian deaths and called for "a timely and thorough" probe into those casualties. Palestinian militants fired over 400 rockets at Israel - most of them intercepted, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters.

  • The Russian army fired advanced Kinzhal missiles at Vinnytsia region on 7 August

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 12:59 The Russian troops used X-47M Kinzhal hypersonic air-based missiles to attack military facilities in the Vinnytsia region on 7 August. Source: press service of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force Details: It was explained that the main carriers of missiles of this type are the MiG-31 fighter as well as Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers.