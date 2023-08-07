The UN has become a geopolitical irrelevance

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Heads of government from across the world will next month gather in New York for the opening of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The permanent members of the Security Council will not, we may be sure, be represented by all their leaders, since it is more than unlikely that Vladimir Putin will take up residence in the Plaza Hotel, although no doubt the ventriloquist’s doll who passes by the name of Sergey Lavrov will think of making an appearance. President Xi may also feel he has better ways to spend his time. Why, then, should it matter if, as has been suggested, Rishi Sunak also declines to travel to this great jamboree? The summit will occur close in time to an all-important Conservative Party conference that may offer the Prime Minister his last chance to set out effective and ambitious new policies, and expose the sheer vacuity of Sir Keir Starmer’s political programme.

From the Labour benches, David Lammy complains that Sunak’s absence “would mark a low ebb of the Conservative Party’s isolationist foreign policy”. “Isolationist” is hardly the right word for a government that has been more agile than almost any other in supporting Ukraine, and has been actively negotiating trade treaties and defence partnerships across the globe. Brexit does not allow for isolationism.

The real failure has, alas, been in the workings of the United Nations, which has found it impossible to resolve the big foreign policy questions of our day, most recently in Ukraine, and has betrayed the fundamental principles that go back to its establishment at the end of the Second World War. For instance, its attempts to handle the 75-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict have surely been frustrated by the willingness of the General Assembly to condemn Israel (which is certainly not above criticism, particularly under its present government), while bypassing the genocidal horrors perpetrated in Syria and Iraq. In flagrant breach of the UN Charter, Russia can get away with fighting its wars thanks to its much used, or rather abused, powers of veto on the Security Council. Iran is about to chair the UN Human Rights Social Forum.

International law is a fine but often nebulous concept, notionally guaranteeing all sorts of basic rights, and the UN Charter remains a fundamental statement of its central principles. But principles and practice have diverged ever since the UN came into being.

A talking shop where one political leader after another flies into New York, perhaps on a private jet, travels in a motorcade to the UN headquarters, marches to the podium, makes predictable statements to which no one really pays attention, and shakes the hand of a few friendly heads of government is hardly the best use of Sunak’s time. And the same goes for Davos, COP27, and all these other attempts to blow a trumpet out of which very little audible noise emerges.

Everyone knows that the best use of time at the UN is meetings behind the scenes, contacts between countries that in some cases do not wish to be seen talking to one another. Recent revelations about how, over several decades, the Israelis were meeting Arab politicians and diplomats in back rooms at the UN and elsewhere, with gradual but real long-term results, confirm that the grand opening of the General Assembly is just another act of international play-acting.

At the United Nations, hyperbole rules. António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has declared that the warmest July on record means that the era of global warming has already come to an end and “the era of global boiling” has arrived. Indeed, as we have all no doubt noticed, “the air is unbreathable”. But one has to wonder whether the people who really matter, such as those in some Asian nations, are going to pay much attention. Here in the UK, heavier blame is placed on relatively minor sources of carbon, such as short-distance flights and the gas boilers for which there is as yet no truly satisfactory alternative.

The task of the UN is not to exacerbate the debate about climate change but to create an atmosphere of reasoned debate about what needs to be done, bringing in India, China and other major polluters. Glaciers may be melting, but the speed of action at the UN is glacial. It had taken two decades for the UN to persuade its sometimes reluctant members to approve the new High Seas Treaty, addressing the pollution of the oceans by plastic and other waste. Waste is the right word – wasted time and wasted opportunities that need to be grasped if the UN is to play an effective role in the world.

The question is quite simply how, in an exceptionally unstable world, the UN can play a role in restoring stability. It faces challenges far greater than any since the Cold War – potentially since the Second World War, if the Ukraine conflict turns nuclear. Flummery in New York is no substitute for hard work indoors at Number 10.



David Abulafia is professor emeritus of history at the University of Cambridge

