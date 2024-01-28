UN boss vows prosecution for any UN workers linked to Hamas massacre

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, speaks during a press conference at the UN climate summit COP28. Hannes P. Albert/dpa

UN Secretary General António Guterres has promised legal consequences following allegations that employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were involved in the attacks on Israel on October 7.

"Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution," he said on Sunday, according to a statement from the United Nations.

An investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services has been launched.

UNRWA has come under massive pressure due to the alleged involvement of 12 of its several thousand employees in the Hamas massacre in Israel.

Germany and eight other countries announced that they would suspend their payments to the aid organization in the Gaza Strip for the time being.

Guterres said that nine of the 12 accused had been identified and their employment immediately terminated. One employee was declared dead and the identity of the other two was currently being clarified.

"The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences," he said.

Guterres appealed to the states that have suspended their contributions to ensure the continuity of UNRWA's work.

"The tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized. The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met," he said.