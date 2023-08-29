UN bracing for humanitarian crisis in coup-hit Niger

AFP
·2 min read
0
Sanctions on Niger's new military regime have sent already-high food and commodity prices soaring, with 'castrophic effects' feared if sufficient aid cannot be brought in (-)
Sanctions on Niger's new military regime have sent already-high food and commodity prices soaring, with 'castrophic effects' feared if sufficient aid cannot be brought in (-)

The United Nations warned Tuesday that the political crisis in Niger and the sanctions imposed against the coup regime risk triggering "catastrophic" humanitarian effects.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said it had revised contingency planning for Niger since a military coup on July 26 toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

"The ongoing political crisis, with no clear solution in sight, is generating uncertainty and concern as the country continues to experience repeated attacks by non-state armed groups, especially near the Mali and Burkina Faso borders," Emmanuel Gignac, UNHCR's representative in Niger, told reporters in Geneva.

With violence and attacks displacing more than 20,000 people in the past month alone, he cautioned that "the situation has heightened protection risks for refugees, asylum-seekers and their hosts".

UNHCR witnessed a 50-percent increase in so-called protection incidents, including kidnapping, gender-based violence and domestic violence, just in the five days following the coup, he said.

- Sanction impact -

Gignac pointed out that the border closures and sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the new military rulers had sent already-high food and commodity prices soaring.

Particularly concerning, he said, was that the sanctions currently include no humanitarian exceptions, which could lead to a dire lack of food and other aid to those most in need.

While the full impact of the sanctions may not be felt immediately, Gignac warned that over time, "If they are not lifted ... and we are not able to bring in sufficient humanitarian aid, it could have some catastrophic effects".

The sanctions, along with an expected increase in violence by non-state armed groups "have worsened the already dire humanitarian outlook for vulnerable populations," UNHCR warned.

Most at risk were the some 350,000 Niger nationals already displaced inside the country and the equal number of refugees and asylum seekers from neighbouring countries.

The UN agency said that so far there were no reports of major population movements from Niger to neighbouring countries, but did not rule it out in the case of a military intervention or other shocks.

Gignac stressed that humanitarians currently were "not ready ... to address a sudden influx or population movement" in a matter of days.

"That is why it is important to get this regime of exception for the sanctions in place," he said.

nl/rjm/bp

Recommended Stories

  • Military coup in Niger: What’s next and what it means for America

    Over the past seven days, Niger has been spiraling into political chaos after a military takeover saw the democratically elected president ousted by force.

  • Trump wants his mug shot to be a badge of honor. Will it help him or haunt him?

    The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.

  • Why Putin may help Trump again

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may try to help Joe Biden's 2024 adversary by putting upward pressure on US gasoline prices.

  • This $10 shampoo is the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It’s a miracle, actually!'

    There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.

  • MoonPay launches venture arm to invest in web3 infra, gaming and fintech

    Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay has launched an investment arm that will focus on early-stage startups in web3, gaming and adjacent fintech categories, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The investment arm, dubbed MoonPay Ventures, will mainly invest between $100,000 to $1 million, targeting seed and Series A rounds. It has already invested in more than 25 companies, including BCB Group, Ledger, BRUT, BeatClub, absolute labs, Create/OS, BridgeTower Capital and Mythical Games, according to Abhay Mavalankar, VP of corporate development and investments at MoonPay.

  • Lighter Capital raises $130M credit facility to ignite revenue-based financing for startups

    At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.

  • Donor sperm can help men who struggle with infertility become dads. Here's what the process is like.

    "Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.

  • Quantum Machines' next-gen quantum control solution that can scale beyond 1,000 qubits

    Tel Aviv-based Quantum Machines today announced the OPX1000, the latest iteration of its quantum controller. Built for large-scale quantum computers, the OPX1000 can control 1,000 qubits and more, well beyond what its predecessors the OPX and OPX+ controllers could handle. Quantum Machine's controllers have allowed many of the leading quantum computer manufacturers to deliver on the existing roadmaps.

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • Google's Cloud Spanner Data Boost is now generally available

    At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Datapric or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Andi Gutmans, VP and GM, Databases at Google Cloud.

  • Lightspeed backs Markato, a marketplace that helps independent brands break into Asia

    During the pandemic, almost all retailers in Asia established an e-commerce presence and adopted digital payments. Markato wants to change that with a cross-border marketplace focused on independent brands that also lets them manage their Asia wholesale operations in one place. The startup is launching in Hong Kong today with $5 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed, marking the venture firm’s first investment in Hong Kong.

  • SEC settles first NFT enforcement case, fines LA media company $6M

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."

  • Max Scherzer booed by Mets fans in return to New York

    Scherzer told reporters that "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.

  • Mercedes to open first charging hubs in Atlanta, China, Germany

    Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.

  • These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive

    The right rug can pull all your decor together. The post These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive appeared first on In The Know.

  • Free dating app Cosmic uses personality quizzes to make a profile for you

    A new dating app called Cosmic wants to shake up the market by not charging for basic features like seeing who likes you or undoing your last swipe, while also making it easier for users to build profiles that better reflect their personalities using a combination of personality quizzes and machine learning technology. Now available to the public, Cosmic is the first product to debut from the startup Friendly Apps, founded by longtime engineer and product designer Michael Sayman and backed by $3 million in seed funding. At Twitter, Sayman was going to focus on building product experiences for teens, but those efforts slowed down after the takeover, giving him the push he needed to go out on his own.

  • Former 'Breaking Bad' writer reveals her turbulent experience working for creator Vince Gilligan (plus exclusive excerpt)

    Patty Lin shares a revealing look at the hit show in her buzzy memoir, "End Credits."

  • iRobot’s latest Roombas can vacuum and mop for cheaper

    iRobot announced two new combo vacuum / mop combo robots today. The Roomba Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ provide some of the dual-mode features of the $1,1099 Roomba j7+ but for more affordable prices. However, there are some tradeoffs in selling these models for $799 (j5+) and $549 (i5+), including having to swap out their bins when it’s time to switch between vacuuming and mopping.

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 26 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping before summer’s over

    'Tis the season to wear all of the white.

  • F1 schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 23 races, including this weekend at Monza

    F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.