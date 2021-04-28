UN calls on countries to take action to prevent drowning

EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly encouraged all countries Wednesday to take action to prevent drownings, which have caused over 2.5 million deaths in the past decade, over 90% of them in low-income and middle-income countries.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Bangladesh and Ireland and adopted by consensus by the 193-member world body, is the first to focus on drowning. It establishes July 25 as “World Drowning Prevention Day.”

The assembly stresses that drowning “is preventable” using “low-cost interventions” and calls on countries to consider introducing water safety, swimming and first aid lessons as part of school curricula. It encourages nations to appoint “a national focal point for drowning prevention,” develop countrywide prevention programs, and enact and enforce water safety laws.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do reflect global opinion.

According to the United Nations, the world’s highest drowning rates are in Africa while the highest number of drowning deaths are in Asia.

“Drowning is a social equity issue that disproportionately affects children and adolescents in rural areas, with many countries reporting drowning as the leading cause of childhood mortality and drowning being among the 10 leading causes of death globally for 5- to 14-year-olds,” the resolution says.

It notes “with concern” that the official global estimate of 235,000 annual deaths from drowning excludes drownings attributed to flood-related climate events and water transport incidents. This has resulted “in the underrepresentation of drowning deaths by up to 50 percent in some countries,” it says.

The assembly says that “water-related disasters increasingly affect millions of people globally,” in part due to the escalating impact of climate change, “and that flooding affects more people than any other natural hazard, with drowning being the main cause of death during floods.”

Bangladeshi Ambassador Rabab Fatima told the assembly after the resolution’s adoption: “The imperative to act on drowning is not simply moral or political. The economic cost is equally untenable.”

He said drowning is a leading cause of child mortality in Bangladesh and in the South Asia region, and the resolution’s call for preventive action is urgent.

Ireland’s U.N. ambassador, Geraldine Byrne Nason, called the resolution and designation of July 25 as a day for the world to focus on preventing drowning a moment “to highlight the immediate need for strategic and significant international action to save lives and prevent hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths.”

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the World Health Organization’s global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases and injuries, said: “Encouraging governments to adopt effective measures to prevent drowning will save thousands of lives and call attention to this urgent public health issue.”

“We have the tools to prevent these deaths – and need to act on them now,” he said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • USTR Tai says any metals tariff deal with EU must address global excess capacity

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she is working hard to resolve a dispute with the European Union over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and EU retaliation, but any solution will need to address the problem of global excess production capacity for the metals, largely in China. Tai, speaking to a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, said the "Section 232" tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump have had a positive impact on U.S. steel production but have had costs in terms of retaliatory tariffs. "Solutions that we come to with our trading partners, I believe in my core, really have to address the larger issue around the overcapacity in the market," Tai said.

  • Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson and More Sign Amnesty International USA Pledge Committing to Future of Tolerance

    The Welcome Pledge aims to "commit to a future where everyone has the right to be treated with dignity, respect and fairness"

  • Longer runway, daunting challenges ahead for Boeing CEO

    Boeing Co's newly prolonged CEO Dave Calhoun will unveil the U.S. planemaker's results on Wednesday juggling a barrage of technical and financial challenges under the shadow of mounting political tensions between the United States and China. Analysts will be pressing Calhoun for updates on the effective re-grounding of part of the 737 MAX fleet over electrical grounding flaws, just as the U.S. travel market is finally rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. The grounding issue is expected to drag on longer than Boeing initially indicated, people familiar with the matter say.

  • VW begins construction on third electric car plant in China

    Volkswagen Group China recently commenced the construction of an all-new MEB (or modular electric drive matrix) plant at Anhui. Targeted to be completed by the middle of 2022, the Anhui facility will be the third pure-electric vehicle manufacturing facility of German automaker in China, following completion of the Anting (SAIC-VW) and Foshan (FAW-VW) plants. The soon-to-rise Volkswagen Anhui manufacturing plant—to be powered by green energy—will start production by the second half of 2023. The upcoming manufacturing facility is set to further Volkswagen’s global e-mobility thrust. By 2025, Volkswagen Group China is eyeing to build up to 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year. Volkswagen Group China Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein said that the yet-to-be established plant “is set to become a global hub for e-mobility innovation and a cornerstone of the Group’s decarbonization strategy.” Wöllenstein was quoted as saying, “As China is the world’s largest single market for NEV vehicles, we need to strengthen our local competence, and Volkswagen Anhui is a significant part of it. With the plant to be powered by green energy from Day One, we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing carbon emissions beyond our fleet,”. Construction work at Volkswagen Anhui includes brownfield repurposing and upscaling of the former JAC plant and the establishment of a completely new body shop area. According the Volkswagen, the new body shop will “cover roughly 141,000 sqm and makes up part of the total project area, together covering around 500,000 sqm.” Apart from that, the facility will incorporate a number of energy-saving strategies as part of comprehensive efforts to reduce overall carbon emissions, such as the adoption of low energy consumption production equipment, among others. A supplier park for battery and components is also planned for construction in the area. By 2025, Volkswagen Anhui could be looking at having “around 500 staff on board” with a focus on research and development (R&D) as well as engineering innovations. “Combining R&D, quality assurance, pre-sales manufacturing and testing under one roof, Volkswagen Anhui will provide the Group with a faster time-to-market for new e-mobility products,” the statement mentioned. “Featuring models based on the MEB platform, incorporating Volkswagen’s DNA of quality, safety and lasting value, the Volkswagen Anhui product portfolio will target younger customers and provide fresh, distinctive designs with a strong emotional appeal,” it added. Photos from Volkswagen Also read: Volkswagen PH Launches China-Made Models for 2018 led by Volkswagen Santana VW gears up for electrified future with lithium-ion battery investment Volkswagen elaborates on battery’s role in transportation’s future

  • U.S. Truck Boom Shows Why Oil’s Demand Comeback Is Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- For a look at how dramatically U.S. oil consumption is roaring back, consider this: Bennie Baucham, a trucker for four decades, hasn’t been this busy in years.Baucham is making three round trips a night with containers from the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports to warehouses in Southern California’s Inland Empire, up from two a night during more normal times. The drive is an hour each way. He’s got to fill the tank on his 65-foot-long 18-wheeler every other day for all the shoes, clothing and electronics he’s moving.“Sometimes I wonder where we’re going to put it all,” said Baucham, 66.Whether it’s champagne, Harley-Davidson motorcycles or new TVs, Americans keep buying more stuff, and all of it needs to get hauled to warehouses, storefronts and doorsteps in trucks that typically run on diesel.Robust diesel consumption was a saving grace for the refining industry when demand plummeted for just about every other oil product during the first part of the pandemic. Now that gasoline use is surging and jet fuel for U.S. travel is showing signs of life, the staying power for diesel adds more heft to the idea that oil’s demand comeback is here to stay.Stuck-at-home Americans rushed to online ordering in the last year, draining warehouses of their inventories. The surge never really let up. Retailers are now rushing to rebuild stockpiles in what’s being dubbed “The Great Restocking,” and diesel consumption is expected to stay strong into 2022.“It is getting easier to see freight shipments continue at their peak-season-like levels through 2021 because U.S. consumers seem capable of sustaining the current demand for goods, even as our wallet share begins to shift toward services.” said Matthew Muenster, head economist at fuels consultant Breakthrough in Green Bay, Wisconsin.‘Unprecedented Levels’Restocking is a key factor driving increased confidence among truckers. The latest Bloomberg Intelligence/Truckstop.com truckload survey of owner operators show that 71% anticipate load growth over the next six months, up from 50% during the fourth quarter of 2020.“Over-the-road truckload demand is at unprecedented levels and expected to continue into 2022,” Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, the largest U.S. long-haul trucking company, said in a slide during an earnings presentation on April 21.On top of the truck demand, diesel use to haul goods by rail looks strong. CSX Corp. has said it expects sales to rise 10% or more this year from 2020 as the economy recovers. Union Pacific Corp. is also optimistic.“At this point, there is plenty of demand left to fill shelves,” Lance Fritz, Union Pacific’s chief executive officer, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on April 22.Diesel prices often see a seasonal lull at this time of year, when demand for heating fuel dips and truck traffic is typically lower after the holiday rush. But futures are instead on the rise. The contract for May delivery is up about 6% since the end of March, settling at $1.8785 a gallon on Monday in New York.The outlook is also positive. The December 2021 Nymex contract for diesel was trading above $1.90 a gallon in the past week and was up almost 11 cents since March 31, showing that traders are pricing in continued strength.Already, diesel stockpiles are running low.U.S. diesel inventory is at about 142 million barrels, down from the nearly 180 million barrels seen last summer -- “a huge reduction,” said Thomas Finlon, chief operating officer at Brownsville GTR, a trading and logistics firm in Houston.While domestic diesel demand is a bright spot, there are concerns over the pace of exports, said Debnil Chowdhury, head of Americas refining at IHS Markit. Europe historically has been a strong customer of U.S. diesel, and the region’s slow vaccine roll out has limited its economic recovery and demand for fuel.Another potential stumbling block lies in Texas, Chowdhury said. Crude production in the state hasn’t yet returned to full swing. Pumps and rigs used by the industry are powered by diesel.Seasonal demand lifts will start kicking in later this year though, adding to the surge in trucking.Diesel will be used to power crop-harvesting equipment throughout the Midwest starting in late August and early September. That coincides with the time that demand for heat in homes starts creeping up again.In the meantime, jammed port traffic along the U.S. West Coast points to the flood of goods that truck drivers like Baucham will have to keep moving.“There are a lot of stocks coming and a lot of ships to work,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abcarian: Finally, a case where police intervened against one of their own!

    What happened in Westminster last week needs to become the norm in policing when officers witness excessive force.

  • Booking COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario 'ridiculously hard,' despite what Doug Ford and Christine Elliott say

    As Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people across the province, some are saying it's "basically the Hunger Games out there."

  • Senate confirms Samantha Power as USAID administrator

    The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Samantha Power as the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development after a 68-26 vote, with several Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues in backing President Biden's nominee. Power is a familiar face in Washington, having served as former President Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations during the majority of his second term in the White House. In addition to her duties running USAID, The Hill reports, Power is expected to have a spot the White House National Security Council, which she also served on during Obama's first term before she took on the U.N. role. While Power ultimately received more than enough votes for confirmation, she did face more Republican opposition this time around than in 2013, when she breezed through the Senate on the back of a 87-10 vote. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who has not voted for Power either time, said Wednesday that her tenure as U.N. ambassador was "deeply problematic" because of the role she played in the Iran nuclear negotiations, and the fact that U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which stated Israel's settlements violated international law, passed while she held the office, although the U.S. abstained from the vote. Read more at The Hill. Sen. @tedcruz tells me he voted no on Samantha Power’s confirmation because her tenure as UN Ambassador was “deeply problematic,” citing her role in the Iran nuclear deal and UN resolution 2334, “one of the most virulently anti-Israel resolutions ever adopted at the UN.” — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) April 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Biden's big ifThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 election

  • Woman charged with abusing maid, causing permanent eye damage

    A Singaporean woman was charged on Wednesday (28 April) with abusing her Indonesian maid, including permanently damaging her eyesight.

  • Rumor: Knicks will need to trade Obi Toppin because of roster fit

    One anonymous assistant general manager believes the Knicks will eventually need to trade rookie Obi Toppin.

  • Leslie Jordan calls meeting Dolly Parton a 'lifelong dream' come true

    Jordan, who turns 66 on April 29, duets with Parton, 75, on "Where the Soul Never Dies" off his new album, "Company's Comin'." People ask Jordan what it was like to meet the 10-time Grammy winner. Jordan said being with Parton was "just like sitting with an old friend" and he praised her for the "important" work of giving back -- especially during the pandemic.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • First Chauvin juror speaks out and says hours were spent convincing only jury member uncertain of guilt

    ‘It was just dark. It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day’

  • Steve Harvey once said he's 'incapable' of being friends with women and doesn't think any men can be in resurfaced interview

    In a 2010 CNN interview, Steve Harvey said he has no female friends and is "incapable" of being friends with them, claiming most men feel that way.

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • Tarrant County early voting turnout for May election nearly doubles 2019 numbers

    On the ballot in Tarrant County are contested races to lead the area’s cities and to represent part of North Texas in Congress.

  • Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID hospitalizations by 94% in older adults, CDC finds

    The vaccines also reduced the likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalization in partially vaccinated adults 65 and older.

  • Biden speech to Congress: What has he achieved in 100 days?

    The new US president can point to a list of achievements but there's plenty for him to ponder at the 100-day mark.

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’