UN calls on world to raise US$435 million for winter assistance for Ukraine

The leadership of the United Nations has called on the world to raise US$435 million for winter assistance to Ukrainians.

Source: Stéphane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General press secretary; Ukrinform

Quote: "We and our partners have also called to raise US$435 million to provide winter assistance to more than 1.7 million people across Ukraine by March 2024."

Details: Dujarric said that the UN leadership strongly condemned the latest wave of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine, which resulted in injuries among civilians, including children, and damage to public, residential and commercial buildings.

"We are concerned about the escalation of such incidents and their impact on the lives of the civilian population, especially with the onset of the winter period. We once again emphasise that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law and must be stopped immediately," said the UN Secretary-General's spokesman.

He noted that as a result of the attacks this week, energy facilities, schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities were destroyed. Kherson and Donetsk oblasts were particularly affected, and Kharkiv was also attacked last night.

According to Dujarric, partner non-governmental organisations are already working on the ground, providing psychological support and materials to people whose homes were damaged as a result of the attacks.

Quote: "Today, our partners and we continue to provide critical assistance to frontline communities, and an interdepartmental humanitarian convoy has delivered vital assistance to about 1,600 people in the frontline cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Details: The representative of the UN secretary-general stressed that the aid includes medicines, hygiene kits, thermal blankets, mattresses, lanterns, sleeping bags, and food distribution continues.

Support UP or become our patron!