UN chief affirms support for denuclearized North Korea

KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday proclaimed unwavering U.N. commitment to a fully denuclearized North Korea, even as a divided Security Council allows more room for the isolated country to expand its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Meeting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, Guterres said he affirms the U.N.’s “clear commitment to the full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and DPRK,” using the initials of North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“There’s a fundamental objective to bring peace, security and stability to the whole region,” he told Yoon, while also praising South Korea’s participation in international peacekeeping efforts and fighting climate change.

Guterres, who arrived in South Korea on Thursday, later met with South Korean Foreign Minster Park Jin, who said the U.N.-led international community should be communicating a stern and unified message to North Korea that its nuclear ambitions won't be tolerated.

Park called for the U.N.’s help in finding an effective solution to the North Korean nuclear issue, and Guterres expressed support for South Korean efforts to stabilize peace in the peninsula, the Foreign Ministry said.

North Korea has test-fired more than 30 ballistic missiles this year, including its first flights of intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, as leader Kim Jong Un pushes to advance his nuclear arsenal in the face of what North Korea has called “gangster-like” U.S.-led pressure and sanctions.

The unusually fast pace in weapons demonstrations also underscore brinkmanship aimed at forcing Washington to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiating badly needed sanctions relief and security concessions from a position of strength, experts say. The U.S. and South Korean governments have also said the North is gearing up to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a nuclear warhead designed for its ICBMs.

While the Biden administration has said it would push for additional sanctions if North Korea conducts another nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful punitive measures are unclear. China and Russia recently vetoed U.S.-sponsored resolutions at the U.N. Security Council that would have increased sanctions on the North over some of its ballistic missile testing this year, underscoring division between the council’s permanent members that has deepened over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Guterres’ meetings with South Korean officials came a day after North Korea claimed a widely disputed victory over COVID-19 but also blamed rival South Korea for the outbreak, vowing “deadly” retaliation. The North insists its initial infections were caused by leaflets and other objects flown across the border on balloons launched by South Korea's anti-Pyongyang activists, a claim Seoul describes as unscientific and “ridiculous."

North Korea has a history of dialing up pressure on the South when it doesn’t get what it wants from the United States, and there are concerns that North Korea's threat portends a provocation, which might include nuclear or missile tests or even border skirmishes.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia rules out demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Moscow will not support a United Nations proposal to establish a demilitarized zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Aug. 12, according to BBC News Russian.

  • Economy contracts amid inflation crisis and recession fears – live updates

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 set for flat performance Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Afghan girls face uncertain future after 1 year of no school

    For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it’s been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women. At a house in Kabul, dozens gathered on a recent day for classes in an informal school set up by Sodaba Nazhand.

  • Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency

    Sanctions imposed on Russian oil have only had a “limited impact” on production despite a concerted Western effort to isolate Vladimir Putin’s regime, experts have warned.

  • Samsung heir receives presidential pardon in a bid to 'overcome economic crisis'

    Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee will receive a presidential pardon on Monday, South Korea's Ministry of Justice said, paving way for the heir to the country's biggest company to regain power at the top. Lee was paroled from prison last year after serving 18 months in jail for bribing former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. The parole banned Lee from being employed for five years and limited overseas travel.

  • Brazil's Haddad Maia beats top-ranked Swiatek in Toronto

    Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in windy conditions Thursday to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia beat a top-ranked player for the first time to become the first Brazilian woman to advance to the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 tournament. A back-to-back champion on the grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, she came to Toronto at a career-high 24th in the world.

  • Jon Stewart gets emotional after President Biden signs veterans health bill

    Comedian Jon Stewart, who has been advocating for passage of legislation to help war veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits, was in the crowd Wednesday when President Joe Biden signed the long-awaited PACT Act into law.

  • EU Proposes Significant Concession to Iran to Revive Nuclear Deal

    A key sticking point in talks to revive the 2015 deal has been a probe by the IAEA into undeclared nuclear material found in Iran in 2019.

  • Gunman Who Tried to Break Into Cincinnati FBI Office Was at Capitol on Jan. 6

    The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, was shot and killed by law enforcement after an hours-long standoff in a cornfield, officials announced on Thursday

  • Lamborghini worth £250,000 left with another car resting on its bonnet after crash

    The Lamborghini Huracan - worth around £250,000 - was involved in a collision on Thursday morning in Leeds.

  • Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to 'Threaten' Her Amid Increasingly Hostile Split

    It looks like the Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis split has another chapter — and we don’t blame the 43-year-old actress for fighting back. In April, Wilde was tracked down and served child custody papers while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (yes, in the middle of presenting her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling). Even though Sudeikis claimed, via […]

  • Nick Robinson Burns Rishi Sunak

    Nick Robinson Burns Rishi Sunak

  • Abrdn buys stake in digital assets exchange Archax

    British asset manager abrdn has bought a stake in digital assets exchange Archax, amid a wider push by investors into crypto-assets despite a recent plunge in value. The stake, acquired for an undisclosed sum, gives abrdn a seat on the board at Archax and makes the asset manager its largest external shareholder, an abrdn spokesperson said. Founded in 2018, Archax provides access to blockchain-based digital assets and became the first digital securities exchange to win regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, abrdn said in a statement.

  • Coinbase executives see crypto winter continuing, stock falls after earnings show $1.1 billion loss

    Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the cryptocurrency exchange said that volumes and monthly user counts could be lower in the current quarter than what was seen in the latest one, as "soft" crypto market activity continues.

  • How Rising U.S.-China Tensions May Hurt Efforts to Fight Climate Change

    "U.S.-China engagement on climate is sorely needed...to ensure that bilateral tensions do not irreparably harm the ability to reduce emissions"

  • A Paper Test Might Predict If You're Immune to COVID in Minutes

    DAVID BENITO via GettyYour typical COVID test should be able to tell you just one thing: Whether or not you have the virus. While incredibly helpful, it doesn’t let you know how immune you are—information that could help you determine whether or not you should get boosted, or take that vacation you’ve been planning since before 2020, or head out to the bars for drinks with friends.That’s why a team of MIT researchers developed a paper test that can tell you how strong your immune response to COV

  • Stanford professors don't remember alum Rishi Sunak, who could become UK's next PM: report

    Former U.K. chancellor and current conservative candidate Rishi Sunak could very well be Britain’s first person of color to be elected prime minister; however, very few of the Stanford business school professors Sunak has deemed “inspiring” reportedly have any recollection of him. Sunak, 42, has cited his MBA experience at Stanford business school as life-changing in several speeches. In an episode of 20VC’s venture capital podcast last year, the former U.K. chancellor shared that Stanford “teaches you to think bigger” and that studying in the heart of Silicon Valley pushed him to embrace “a slightly bigger, more dynamic approach to change.”

  • Temperatures Rise as Another Heat Wave Blankets Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in Europe are climbing again as another heat wave sweeps the continent, threatening to disrupt travel and business and ratcheting up pressure on the region’s strained power infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUK Pla

  • Narcos Set Fire to 25 Femsa Convenience Stores in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug cartel members set fire to 25 shops owned by Latin America’s largest convenience store operator as they clashed with the military in the streets of central Mexico, a sign of the destructive scope of narco gangs in the country and the limited capacity to contain them.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected

  • Man arrested near home of Iranian dissident faces gun charge

    A man arrested in New York City last month near the home of an Iranian opposition activist and writer has been indicted on a weapons count. The indictment charges Khalid Mehdiyev with one count of possessing a firearm, a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle, with an obliterated serial number. Police arrested Mehdiyev last month after he was seen lurking near the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, looking in the window and trying to open the front door.