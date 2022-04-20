UN chief calls for cease-fire in Ukraine during Orthodox Easter

Monique Beals
·2 min read

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres pleaded for a stop to the violence in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter holiday as Russia presses on in its invasion of the country.

“Easter is a season for renewal, resurrection and hope,” Guterres said in remarks to reporters on Tuesday. “But this year, Holy Week is being observed under the cloud of a war that represents the total negation of the Easter message.”

“Today I am calling for a four-day Holy Week humanitarian pause beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, April 24, to allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors,” he added.

Guterres also estimated that roughly 40 percent of the Ukrainian population that remains in the country would soon require humanitarian assistance, calling on “Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk.”

“The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine,” the secretary-general also said.

“Inspired by Holy Week and all that it represents, I urge all parties — and all champions of peace around the world — to join my Easter appeal,” he added.

But on Wednesday, the leader of Ukraine’s Orthodox church called for Easter services to not be held in areas affected by fighting.

“It is hard to believe this will really happen, because the enemy is trying to completely destroy us,” Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address, fearing potential shelling by Russian troops during services, Reuters reported.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian and Russian people are Orthodox Christian, Pew Research Center found.

A Pew survey conducted in 2015 showed that 78 percent of Ukrainians and 71 percent of Russians identified as Orthodox.

Over half of Ukrainians have also said that an Orthodox identity is at least somewhat important for someone to be truly Ukrainian, Pew’s poll also found.

But the war in the besieged country has continued on as a Ukrainian marine commander issued a warning that the port city of Mariupol “may have only a few days or hours left.”

“The enemy units are dozens of times larger than ours, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in ground troops, in equipment and in tanks,” the commander, Serhiy Volyna, said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief urges 4-day Easter 'pause' in fighting in Ukraine

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Tuesday for a halt in fighting in Ukraine during Orthodox Christians' Holy Week, invoking Easter to plead for a four-day “pause” to allow humanitarian aid and evacuations. Noting that the Easter season is coming amid an intensifying Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, the U.N. chief said the need for a cease-fire is all the more urgent.

  • Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile

    The Russian military said Wednesday it successfully performed the first test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin said would make the West “think twice” before harboring any aggressive intentions against Russia. The test launch of the Sarmat missile comes amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over the Russian military action in Ukraine and underlines the Kremlin's emphasis on the country's nuclear forces. Russia's Defense Ministry said the Sarmat ICBM was launched Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

  • Head of Ukraine's Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services

    Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address that he had little faith that a pause in shelling by Russian troops, proposed by the Ukrainian association of churches and religious communities for the duration of the Orthodox Christian Easter festivities, would hold. Ukrainian church leaders have been at odds with Russia since Ukraine formed a new Orthodox church in 2018, ending centuries of religious ties with Moscow.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    More than five million people have now fled Ukraine, the United Nations refugee agency said. * Top finance officials from Britain, the United States and Canada walked out of Wednesday's meeting of finance officials from the world's top 20 economies as Russian representatives spoke. * President Joe Biden will host U.S. military leaders in an annual gathering that takes on extra significance as the war enters a risky new phase.

  • NATO launches cyber wargame amid looming Russian threats

    As the West braces for Russian cyberattacks amid the war in Ukraine, NATO’s Communication and Information Agency (NCI Agency) is beginning its annual Locked Shields cyber defense simulation. The wargame, which began on Tuesday in Tallinn, Estonia, will provide technical training to cyber teams from NATO members and allies. The teams will compete against each other in…

  • Damaris Muthee Mutua: Kenya police launch manhunt after athlete killed

    Damaris Muthee Mutua is the second female runner to have been killed in the famous Iten athletics base in a year.

  • Russia's Navalny accuses Le Pen of Kremlin ties before vote

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stepped abruptly into France’s tight presidential campaign Wednesday, urging voters to back incumbent Emmanuel Macron and alleging that far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is too closely linked to Russia. Le Pen has faced scrutiny before over a 9 million euro loan that her party received in 2014 from the First Czech-Russian Bank. Questions about Le Pen's ties to Moscow arose during her presidential bid five years ago that she lost to Macron and they have emerged again amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

  • Time running out in Horn of Africa as millions confront hunger: UN

    With major precipitation failing to materialize nearly a month into the Horn of Africa’s rainy season, the number of people suffering from drought-induced hunger could surge from an estimated 14 million to 20 million by the end of the year, the United Nations’ food agency warns. The World Food Programme (WFP) says unending drought conditions,…

  • EXPLAINER: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again

    Everyone worried this might happen. In the weeks before a rare confluence of major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays, with tens of thousands of visitors expected in Jerusalem for the first time since the pandemic, Israeli, Palestinian and Arab leaders discussed how to calm tensions. Israel took steps to ease the conditions of its nearly 55-year military rule over millions of Palestinians, lifting some movement restrictions and issuing thousands of work permits.

  • Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alexander Gilkes

    Retired tennis star Maria Sharapova revealed she has a little one on the way, marking her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes. See her sweet announcement.

  • UN Secretary-General Guterres requests meetings in Moscow, Kyiv to end war

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has requested to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss “urgent steps” to end the fighting in Ukraine. The request was made in a letter handed to the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations. A separate request was made to the Ukraine mission at…

  • Inside Roman Abramovich's rise from college dropout and Red Army conscript to rubber-duck trader, billionaire oligarch, and wartime peace envoy

    Roman Abramovich is Russia's most recognizable oligarch, known for his luxury property, yachts, private jets – and lately, his role as peace envoy.

  • 5 minors arrested for brutal attack on woman in Boston's Downtown Crossing

    Boston police say the assault is one of several incidents involving a specific group of violent juveniles that have been terrorizing the Downtown Crossing area.

  • Bookmakers see France's Macron easily winning Sunday's runoff

    French President Emmanuel Macron has a more than 90% chance of winning Sunday's presidential runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, the odds offered by UK political bookmakers showed on Wednesday. Macron has seen his lead in opinion polls edge higher over the past few days to over 55% on average against 45% in favor of his rival whom he will face in a debate later on Wednesday. The websites of William Hill and Paddy Power gave odds implying a 90.9% chance for the incumbent, while the Betfair Exchange had 92.6% and Ladbrokes 94.1%.

  • Maria Sharapova Expecting First Baby with Alexander Gilkes — See the Adorable Announcement!

    Maria Sharapova shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on her 35th birthday Tuesday, writing in part, “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty"

  • Kansas Jayhawks football loses expected starter on offense to NCAA transfer portal

    Here’s why Kansas football coach Lance Leipold could be looking to add a transfer receiver this summer.

  • Nalani Iosia enters NCAA transfer portal after two years of playing volleyball at Texas

    Signed out of California during the 2020 recruiting cycle, Nalani Iosia found playing time as a defensive specialist and a libero since her arrival.

  • Arrest made in massive SJ Home Depot fire, authorities say

    A person suspected of igniting the massive five-alarm Home Depot fire in San Jose has been arrested, according to authorities.

  • Ex-Detroit Red Wings Zamboni driver Al Sobotka fired for peeing into drain

    A lawsuit revealed longtime Detroit Red Wings employee Al Sobotka was fired by Olympia Entertainment for public peeing.

  • Video shows disturbing moments before, after security guard’s murder outside Atlanta restaurant

    Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to Anthony Frazier from behind dressed in a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on it, a black ballcap with a Nike logo, and carrying a camouflage backpack. The video appears to show a gun in his right hand.