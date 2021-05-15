UN chief: Foreign fighters in Libya are violating cease-fire

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany. The U.N. Security Council is voting on a draft resolution that urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and authorizes a small U.N. team to monitor last October’s cease-fire agreement that ordered their departure. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief said foreign fighters and mercenaries remain in Libya in violation of last October’s cease-fire agreement and called for their withdrawal and an end to violations of the U.N. arms embargo, saying these are “critical elements” for lasting peace in the north African country and the region.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Friday by The Associated Press that the smooth transfer of power to a new interim government, which took power in March, “brings renewed hope for the reunification of the country and its institutions and for a lasting peace.”

But he said progress must continue on the political, economic and security tracks to enable elections to go ahead on Dec. 24.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, and split the oil-rich North African country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His 14-month-long campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. An October cease-fire agreement that included a demand for all foreign fighters and mercenaries leave Libya within 90 days led to a deal on the transitional government and December elections.

The U.N. estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. But at an informal council meeting in late April, speakers said there were more than 20,000, including 13,000 Syrians and 11,000 Sudanese, according to diplomats.

Guterres said in the new report that while the cease-fire continues to hold, the U.N. political mission in Libya has received reports of fortifications and defensive positions being set up in central Libya on the key route between the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the country's major oil fields and export terminals, and Jufra.

“Despite the commitments made by the parties, air cargo activities reportedly continued with flights to various air bases in Libya’s western and eastern regions,” the secretary-general said. “Reports indicated that there was no reduction of foreign fighters or of their activities in central Libya.”

Guterres said the government of national unity must prioritize security sector reform including filling senior civilian and military appointments, producing a roadmap for reunifying the Libyan army, and addressing the proliferation of armed groups.

“Bringing one of the world’s largest uncontrolled stocks of arms and ammunition under state control is vital,” he said. “I reiterate my call on member states and Libyan national actors to put an end to violations of the arms embargo and to facilitate the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the country.”

Last month, the Security Council approved a resolution urging all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and authorizing a small U.N. team to monitor the cease-fire agreement. In an April 7 letter to the council, Guterres proposed an initial maximum of 60 monitors for a phased deployment as part of the U.N. mission, known as UNSMIL.

In his new report, Guterres said that the monitors’ deployment to Libya is contingent on the U.N. General Assembly approving the resources to cover security, logistical, medical and operational requirements, which will be submitted “in the near future.”

He also raised human rights violations, especially the continuing detention of migrants and refugees. According to the International Organization for Migration’s most recent report, there are more than 571,000 migrants in Libya. And as of May 2, Guterres said over 4,300 migrants and refugees were being held in detention centers across the country.

Guterres called on Libyan authorities to release migrants and refugees from detention centers “on an urgent basis,” and put in place measures to protect them from sexual violence.

Recommended Stories

  • Nepal's ousted prime minister to head minority government

    Nepal’s ousted prime minister, who lost a vote of confidence in Parliament earlier this week, will stay in office as the leader of a minority government after political parties couldn't agree to a coalition. Khadga Prasad Oli still must prove he has majority support of lawmakers within a month — a struggle since his own party has split and other parties are unwilling to support him. Oli will head a minority government because his party is still the biggest one in Parliament, according to a statement late Thursday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's office.

  • Nepal scales back Hindu chariot festival amid virus surge

    A drastically truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place Saturday in Nepal's capital amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement by organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters last year. Typically, a five-story-high wooden chariot of the deity Rato Machindranath — whose statue is made from clay and covered in red paint with wide-open eyes — is pulled by devotees around a suburb of the capital, Kathmandu.

  • New Zealand PM says to fight hate, study social media algorithms

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that world leaders and tech firms looking to stamp out violent extremism online would need to focus efforts on understanding social media algorithms that drive content. Ardern was speaking at a virtual summit to mark the second anniversary of the global initiative to end online hate, called the Christchurch Call, launched by Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after a white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while live-streaming his rampage on Facebook.

  • Indian Generals Blast Government for Withholding Life-Saving Army Aid From Its Own People

    Samuel Rajkumar/ReutersNEW DELHI—With India ravaged by an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 virus—and its health-care system on its knees—some public health and former military officials are voicing outrage over the government’s apparent refusal to use the full force of the army to assist with the crisis.“The army is not being utilized to the fullest extent,” even though it has “tremendous capacities” to ease the current disaster, Deependra Singh Hooda, former chief of the Indian army’s strategic northern command, told The Daily Beast.For weeks experts have been pleading with the government, urging it to rope in the military to help with a health crisis never before seen in India’s modern history.Earlier this month, the deputy chief minister of the country’s capital, Delhi—which is facing the worst COVID situation in India—asked the defense minister to lend the services of the armed forces to help it set up and run COVID-19 health facilities. But the request was turned down, even after the local government reached out to Delhi’s high court, which claimed that Indian forces were stretched.Why Biden’s Push for Vaccine Patent Waivers Won’t Save IndiaWhile the army has set up a few hospitals and provided limited supplies of oxygen, most forces remain uninvolved even as the country’s health-care system is on the brink of collapse. India’s armed forces have around 13,000 officers who are medical professionals and an additional 100,000 medical support staff, whose expertise could save countless lives.“We are going through an emergency situation. The network and infrastructure of the armed forces need to be leveraged,” public health expert Anant Bhan told The Daily Beast. “It will minimize the loss of life.”The demand is being echoed after the top U.S. public health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested last week that India should marshal all of its resources, including the armed forces, to handle the situation.For India, the army may be the last resort. On Wednesday, 4,205 Indians died of the virus, and 348,421 tested positive for COVID, pushing the total number of confirmed cases so far in the country to 2.5 million. The total death count climbed to 25,8351—which experts say is a massive undercount. Hospitals in the country have been running at capacity for weeks, and hundreds of people have died because they did not get oxygen in time.The downward spiral is showing no signs of plateauing anytime soon, with new variants toting up the intensity of India’s second wave, and the prospect of a third wave that is likely to follow. The virus is also rapidly engulfing India’s rural areas—home to 65 percent of the country's population—where health-care systems are even worse than in the already overwhelmed cities.Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River“This is the first time we have gotten into a situation like this,” General Ved Prakash Malik, former Indian army chief, told The Daily Beast. “There is scope for the civil administration to use the services of armed forces. Other than the medical services, engineering services can be utilized to set up quick infrastructure.”Even though most of India’s population is still struggling to get a first dose, India’s 1.5 million armed personnel were first to be vaccinated. This is one of the reasons why experts are pressing the demand that their services should be utilized quickly.“The army is trained to deal with such situations,” said General Hooda, “We have seen in the past, whenever there has been a crisis, you call the army to [help]. Not only are they trained, but they are very well equipped to handle the crisis.”Hooda says that the focus of the government has been mostly on utilizing the health services of the armed forces, but there’s much more it could do. “The army has tremendous engineering skills to build infrastructure,” he said. “If you need to build infrastructure, like hospitals, and other medical facilities in rural areas, the army can do it as quickly as possible.”Experts also blame the lack of coordination amongst civil authorities for worsening the crisis in the country, and say that it has created tremendous panic and stress among the public. One of the key areas, which most of the health officials and former military commanders agree on, is the need for a centralized communication system so that essential medical supplies are transported and utilized efficiently.“For communications, the army can set up war rooms and certain expertise of the commanders who manage these war rooms can help immensely,” said General Malik, who was head of the Indian army during the war with Pakistan in 1999.General Hooda agrees.“Some emergency links can be set up with a dedicated emergency centre… we have the Indian-wide Movement Control Organisation (MCO), which is used in wars to mobilize and track the military,” said Hooda, adding that that MCO could be utilized to keep track of essential resources like oxygen tankers. Besides engineering and communications, a large fleet of armed forces could also be employed for the transportation of medical supplies.“The armed forces have the capacity to create 100 field hospitals with 100 beds each,” Harcharanjit Singh Panag, a former lieutenant in Indian army, wrote for The Print. “With the help of private doctors, medical students and additional medical equipment, many more temporary facilities can be made operational in a short span of time. It is these resources which can be superimposed on the civilian hospitals to take on the overload.”Some believe that India is not using the services of the military because it would be an embarrassment for the civil government—an acknowledgment that they haven’t been able to handle the situation. Another reason cited is tensions at India’s borders with China and Pakistan, making authorities reluctant to transfer troops stationed there.A Right-Wing Demagogue Is Letting COVID Ravage His People“If the army is brought in it would be somewhat of an admission that [the civilian government] is not able to do this,” General Hooda said. “Second is, there is also talk that we need force preservation [at our] borders.”Last year, the Indian army cancelled its border exercise in Ladakh due to the first wave of the novel coronavirus. But around the same time, violent skirmishes took place when Chinese troops reportedly intruded into Indian land. Both countries reinforced their positions with tens of thousands of troops, and an altercation ensued, killing 20 Indians and an unknown number of Chinese nationals.Given the intensity of the crisis, it’s clear to much of India that there is no other option but to bring in the armed forces if the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to quickly take control of the situation.“The fact is, when you are facing a sort of national emergency, this idea of force preservation needs to be put on the backburner, ” Hooda said. “Once the army comes in, if nothing else, it could bring some degree of hope for people.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Israel says electric power lines to Gaza damaged

    Israel’s Electric Company says that high voltage lines supplying the Gaza Strip with electricity were damaged by rocket fire by Palestinian militants. Damage to the power lines came amid days of intense fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

  • Oklahoma bucks red-state trend, extends early voting

    On Election Day last year, state Rep. Jon Echols was mortified to see a 3 1/2-hour line to vote in his district, which stretches from the edge of Oklahoma City's urban core into suburban neighborhoods that give way to wide stretches of rural land. A nation like the U.S. — with “real, free and fair elections,” Echols said — shouldn't make people wait so long to participate in democracy. “We should all be humiliated that we had that," Echols said.

  • 8-year-old girl marshals in her father’s final military flight

    Gabrielle Damron was able to give her dad, John Damron, a special surprise on his final military flight after serving 20 years as a pilot in the United States Air Force.

  • DR Congo Eid clashes: Court hands down death sentences

    Rival Muslim groups clashed over who should lead end-of-Ramadan celebrations, killing one policeman.

  • Building's hard problem - making concrete green

    Concrete accounts for 8% of carbon dioxide emissions, but some firms are hoping to cut that down.

  • Exclusive: TSMC looks to double down on U.S. chip factories as talks in Europe falter

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in the U.S. state of Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. TSMC is the world's most advanced chip-maker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the U.S. and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC announced last year that it would invest $10 billion to $12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix.

  • ANC's suspended top official hauls S.Africa's Ramaphosa to court

    The secretary general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), Ace Magashule, who has been suspended over corruption charges, has filed a suit against party leader and head of state Cyril Ramaphosa, legal papers showed Friday.

  • Publisher claimed to be Trump advisor and have cancer to swindle authors, feds say

    Christine Favara Anderson is accused of name-dropping celebrities like Kobe Bryant and Morgan Freeman to avoid paying her authors royalties.

  • Plea negotiations underway in some Capitol riot cases

    "We're really operating in the blind here," said an attorney for rioter Timothy Hale-Cusanelli. "I don't want to seem like I'm complaining, but I'm complaining."

  • Zaven Collins already Cardinals starter, Jordan Hicks to seek trade

    The Arizona Cardinals raised eyebrows when they drafted versatile linebacker Zaven Collins 16th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they’ve already decided he’ll be a Week 1 starter, which means Jordan Hicks will seek a trade. 1st round draft picks can change plans: The #AZCardinals picked LB Zaven Collins 16th overall, and he is now the starting MIKE backer.

  • The first trailer of Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn is here

    Tudor costumes and spicy drama? Sounds like a bit of us

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors. Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, was placed under house arrest on treason charges that he denied. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of his daughter.

  • Melrose explains why these Panthers are different. And how long the team can stay together

    The question, posed to the NHL’s most recognizable television analyst, was simple: Can you remember a Florida Panthers team as good as this one?

  • See what's new for Preakness entertainment in 2021

    If you are heading to Pimlico for the Preakness, you won't find the normal InfieldFest, but there will still be plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

  • Congress Is Finally Ready to Create a Jan. 6 Commission

    REUTERSAfter four months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats have finally come to an agreement on the creation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The commission, which will issue a report by the end of the year on the causes of the insurrection as well as the response from law enforcement and the military, has been a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats. Leaders from both parties were quick to say they supported forming the panel, but they were divided on a number of issues, including whether it would have subpoena power, the composition of the commission, and the scope of investigation.Ultimately, leaders agreed to give the commission subpoena power, either with the agreement of the top Democrat and Republican on the commission, or by a vote of the majority of the panel.Members of Congress will not be allowed to serve on the commission. In fact, no member of the government will be allowed. Instead, the bill creating the commission lays out a number of potential qualifications for members of the panel, which—in a concession to the GOP—will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.Nancy Pelosi Wants 9/11-Style Inquiry Into Capitol RiotThe commission will have 10 members. The chair will be chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and the vice chair will be chosen by the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Those four leaders will additionally get to pick two people each to serve on the commission.“It is the sense of Congress that individuals appointed to the Commission should be prominent United States citizens, with national recognition and significant depth of experience in at least two of the following areas,” the bill said, listing government service, law enforcement, civil rights, the military, intelligence agencies, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, technology, and law as relevant areas.On the final sticking point between Republicans and Democrats—the scope of the inquiry—Democrats prevailed. Pelosi has been emphatic that the commission should focus squarely on Jan. 6 and the events leading up to that attack. McCarthy, however, wanted to broaden the investigation. He said it should include all sorts of acts of political violence, potentially muddying the inquiry with acts that were inspired by Democrats, instead of just the Republican-led Jan. 6 insurrection.In the end, Pelosi won.Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) already indicated earlier this week that he’d like to put the bill on the House floor creating the commission next week. And Senate action could come shortly after that.Once the bill is signed into law, the panel should come together quickly. Leaders will only have 10 days to appoint their members of the commission once the House and Senate pass the bill and President Joe Biden gives it his signature.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.