UN chief Guterres slams travel bans over new Covid variant

Reuters

China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden raised the treatment of Australia, which has been subject to trade reprisals by Beijing, in his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping as an example of behaviour that was backfiring because Xi's advisers were not providing effective feedback, Campbell told the Lowy Institute foreign policy institute.