UN chief Guterres slams travel bans over new Covid variant

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slams "unfair" and "ineffective" travel bans targeting specific countries over the new Covid-19 variant.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories