UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals

A bullet's impact is seen on an armored police car in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. One of Haiti's gangs stormed a key part of the capital, Port-Au-Prince, and battled with police throughout the day, leaving at least three officers dead and another missing. (AP Photo/Megan Janetsky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
8
DÁNICA COTO
·2 min read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals.

The recommendations were issued as part of a report on the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti, with Guterres noting that gang-related violence and human rights violations have reached a critical level.

“The people of Haiti are suffering the worst human rights and humanitarian emergency in decades,” he wrote.

Guterres noted that while last year’s gang-led siege at a main fuel terminal has ended, a special force is still needed to ensure that key infrastructure remains unobstructed and that people are able to safely vote in a general election whose date has not been set.

The number of reported killings soared by 35% last year compared with the previous year, with more than 2,100 slain. In addition, kidnappings more than doubled last year, with more than 1,350 victims.

Meanwhile, Haiti’s National Police is underfunded and under-resourced, with only some 9,700 active-duty officers in a country of more than 11 million people.

“There are also allegations that a significant number of national police…may be associated with gangs,” Guterres said.

In recent months, countries including Canada and the U.S. have offered training and resources including armored vehicles, but police remain largely outmatched by gangs whose power and territorial control have expanded since President Jovenel Moïse was slain at his private residence in July 2021.

Haiti also is struggling with a deadly cholera outbreak worsened by gang violence and a spike in the number of people who are starving as countries including the U.S. and the Dominican Republic have deported tens of thousands of Haitians in the past year.

The report was released a day before the U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet and talk about Haiti.

Late last year, the council imposed sanctions on individuals and groups that threatened peace in Haiti, including a powerful gang leader, but it did not vote on the deployment of armed forces as requested by Haiti's top officials in October.

With no democratically elected institutions left in Haiti after the terms of the remaining 10 senators expired on Jan. 9, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has pledged that he is working to hold general elections as soon as possible.

Last week, Henry's administration published a decree with the names of the three members appointed to the High Transition Council, which will be responsible for choosing the provisional electoral council, the first step in preparing for elections. The decree stated that the council also will push economic and human rights reforms, create and execute a public security plan and establish milestones and deadlines for the transition period.

“We will move forward with all those who wish to do so,” Henry said earlier this month.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state's criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said his administration rejected the College Board's Advanced Placement African American Studies course because “we want education, not indoctrination.” It was revealed last week that the Florida Department of Education recently told the College Board it would bar the course unless changes are made.

  • Moroccan lawmakers denounce European Parliament criticism

    The Moroccan Parliament decided Monday to reconsider its ties with the European Parliament and subject them to a comprehensive evaluation after the EU legislature criticized the state of press freedoms in Morocco. The decision followed an extraordinary joint plenary session of Morocco's two houses of Parliament in Rabat on Monday that was convened to address the European Parliament's resolution from last week. The Moroccan legislators called the resolution an unacceptable attack on the kingdom’s sovereignty and the independence and sanctity of its judicial institutions, according to a joint parliamentary statement read out by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami.

  • Top Border Patrol official resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct: report

    A 20-year U.S. Customs and Border Protection official resigned last fall amid allegations of sexual misconduct against multiple women who worked with him, according to a new report from NBC News. The agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility is now reportedly investigating Tony Barker, the former acting chief of Border Patrol’s law enforcement operations directorate, for…

  • Pakistan cenbank raises key rate to rein in high inflation

    Pakistan's central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 17% in a bid to rein in persistently high inflation, and it said achieving price stability was key to attaining sustainable economic growth in the future. The increase, which matched the majority forecast of the economists and market watchers surveyed by Reuters, takes Pakistan's benchmark rate to its highest level since October 1997. In November, the State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy Committee unexpectedly pushed up its key rate by 100 bps, meaning it has now raised it by a total of 725 bps since January 2022.

  • Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice

    Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. It is modeled on similar hotlines launched by the attorneys general of New York and Delaware, as states where abortion remains legal have seen an increase in the number of patients traveling from areas where the procedure has been banned or restricted. “The Hotline will fill an important need in our state for callers to understand the status of our reproductive health laws, including issues related to abortion access,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a news release.

  • Raley’s employees subdue man after hatchet attack at California supermarket, police say

    One worker struck the suspect with a product scanner, police said.

  • New classified documents found after 13-hour search of Biden's home

    The White House called it a voluntary search and said the special counsel is not ruling out the possibility of a search of President Joe Biden's beach house.

  • House GOP gives lawmakers a chance to amend legislation for the first time in nearly 7 years

    For the first time in nearly seven years, House Republicans will allow a modified open amendment process on the House floor, giving all members a say in legislating.

  • Illegal migrants crackdown will block bank accounts, rented homes and driving licences

    Migrants who entered the country illegally and are working in the black market face a new crackdown on their access to bank accounts, jobs in the gig economy and public services including education and health.

  • With M&M's 'spokescandies' on 'indefinite pause,' Maya Rudolph is 'thrilled' to be taking over

    M&M's has recruited Emmy award-winning actor Maya Rudolph to star in its new ad for Super Bowl 2023 after they named her the brand's "Chief of Fun."

  • Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students' gender identity to parents

    A Pennsylvania school district's proposed policy surrounding transgender students bars educators from telling parents about their children's gender identity unless required by law.

  • Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

    The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and played their most complete game of the season. With tickets on sale last week for a potential neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals came into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills. Cincinnati's 27-10 win — its 10th in a row — sets up a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday.

  • Which NBA teams will be the most active at the trade deadline?

    USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the NBA trade market ahead of the deadline.

  • Global elites took 150+ private jets to fight climate change in Davos

    World leaders converged on Davos, Switzerland, last week to talk about major issues including climate change, but traveled largely to the summit on private jets.

  • As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day her smiling spouse of 18 years, Ricken Staniclasse, didn't. One of the country's nearly 200 gangs ambushed his police unit that morning, sending gunfire echoing through the streets in an unexpected area — a mansion-lined stretch of the country's capital, Port-au-Prince.

  • No signs of offensive on Kyiv, but missile threat and provocations remain Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

    Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that Kyiv will soon be more threatened by Russian missile attacks and provocations than by a repeated Russian offensive from Belarus' territory. Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in an interview with Delfi [a news outlet in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - ed.

  • Mississippi State football transfer tracker: Follow all of the Bulldogs' portal activity

    Mississippi State football closed its regular season with a big win against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Now, transfer portal season begins.

  • Former Vanderbilt football QB Mike Wright staying in SEC, transferring to Mississippi State

    Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright confirmed he's transferring to Mississippi State on Sunday.

  • Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on Set of Home Improvement

    Anderson recounted the alleged incident in her new memoir. Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on Set of Home Improvement Alex Young

  • This Recession Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong in 56 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    For most investors, last year served as a reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line -- even if 2021 made us believe it did. The start of a new year brings with it new opportunity for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), to break out of their respective bear markets.