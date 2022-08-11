UN chief: Military activity at Ukraine nuke plant must end

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief called Thursday for an immediate end to all military activity around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, warning that any damage could lead to “catastrophic consequences” in the region and beyond.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued the statement ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday afternoon. It was called by Russia to discuss what Moscow claims were Ukrainian attacks on the plant.

U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi, who said in an interview last week with The Associated Press that the situation at the plant “is completely out of control,” is expected to brief the Security Council.

Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned that the situation was getting more perilous every day at Zaporizhzhia, located in the city of Enerhodar which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

While the plant is controlled by Russia, its Ukrainian staff continues to run the nuclear operations.

The Ukrainian state company operating the plant reported renewed Russian shelling of the facility and nearby buildings on Thursday.

“Five (hits) were recorded near the plant management’s office -- right next to the welding site and the storage facility for radiation sources,” Enerhoatom said in a post on its official Telegram channel. “The grass caught fire over a small area, but fortunately, no one was hurt.”

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking the plant and has urged Western powers to force a stop to Kyiv’s military action.

“Shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is highly dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. “It’s fraught with catastrophic consequences for vast territories, for the entire Europe.”

U.N. chief Guterres appealed in a statement “for common sense and reason” to avoid any actions “that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told defense leaders at a conference in Copenhagen on Thursday that “Russia could cause the largest radiation accident in history at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

The Russian capture of Zaporizhzhia renewed fears that the largest of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors could be damaged, setting off another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital Kyiv.

Zelensky said the consequences of a radiation accident at Zaporizhzhia “could be even more catastrophic than Chernobyl, and essentially the same as the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but without a nuclear strike.”

“if the Soviet authorities tried to hide the Chernobyl disaster and its full consequences, Russian authorities are much more cynical and dangerous,” the Ukrainian president said. “They are doing everything themselves to maximize the risk of a nuclear disaster, and lie to the whole world that someone else is allegedly to blame.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: death toll rises to 13

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 07:48 On the night of 9 August, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 11 civilians and injuring another 13. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "It was a tragic night…The Russian army has killed 11 civilians in the Nikopol district and injured another 13.

  • Massive shelling in three districts of Kharkiv Oblast, including Kharkiv city center

    A shell fired by Russian invasion forces hit the courtyard of a residential building in the center of Kharkiv, the city’s mayor, Ihor Terehov, reported on Telegramon Aug 11.

  • Kharkiv spared from Russian shelling for the second time in August

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 12:10 Russian forces did not attack the city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, 9 August. However, they continued to fire on other towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Zelenskyy ahead of Ramstein group meeting: the more weapons, the sooner the war will end

    Olena Roschyna - WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 11:55 p.m. Ahead of the meeting of the defence ministers of Ukraine's partner states in Denmark, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for further weapons and funds to support Ukraine in order to end the war.

  • China removes promise not to send troops to Taiwan

    STORY: China's latest official documents say it's not ruling out force - when it comes to reunifying with Taiwan.In a white paper released through state media on Wednesday, Beijing withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control.It comes as China’s military appeared to wrap up days of war games around the self-ruled island China claims as its own. Furious at a visit to Taipei last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...“And we want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, and we're not backing away from that.” China extended its largest-ever exercises around Taiwan beyond the four days originally scheduled. Those exercises prompted Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday to release a video showing its own defensive capabilities. The updated white paper could be a sign that China would grant less autonomy than previously offered. Its ruling Communist Party had previously proposed Taiwan could return to rule under a “one country, two systems” model, similar to how Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Though proposal has been widely rejected in Taiwan - both, by political parties and the public.U.S. President Joe Biden this week expressed concern over China's recent activity - to an extent.“I don’t think they’re going to going to do anything more than they are.” A Pentagon official said earlier this week that it did not think China would try to invade Taiwan for the next two years.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEIS) 30% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEIS ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent...

  • Kenya Election 2022: Why the count is taking so long

    The electoral commission tells people not to panic as media houses broadcast different tallies.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Noble Iron Inc.'s (CVE:NIR) Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 76.8x Noble Iron Inc. ( CVE:NIR ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan

    The region has seen almost a week of missile firings and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace by Chinese warships and air force planes.

  • Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) investors will be pleased with their respectable 65% return over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

    Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war.

  • Big climate bill: Spending green bucks to spur green energy

    After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming.

  • Limit crypto expansion in developing countries, urges U.N. agency

    The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged limits on cryptocurrencies across developing nations, in a series of policy briefs released on Wednesday. See related article: IMF says crypto crash hasn’t quite harmed broader financial system Fast facts The UNCTAD, part of the UN Secretariat, said cryptocurrencies could curb the effectiveness of […]

  • Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

    Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Oil prices began rising in mid-2020 as economies recovered from the initial shock of the pandemic.

  • Why Browns' Greg Newsome II had older sister move in: 'I'm trying to be more of a pro'

    Greg Newsome II is among the stars of Cleveland Browns training camp. A key has been having a support system in town so he can focus more on football.

  • Tory leadership hustings live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to face The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey in Cheltenham

    Tory leadership hustings live tonight 7-9pm Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss now at contest halfway point Liz Truss backers blast Rishi Sunak over Brexit red tape Sunak: I'd rather lose race ‘than win on a false promise’ How Rishi Sunak's and Liz Truss's voting records compare Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group: Sign up for latest news

  • Greece: Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks

    Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is ongoing for a second day for dozens of migrants missing after the boat they were on sank in rough seas off a southeastern Greek island. A Greek navy vessel and three nearby merchant ships were still searching Thursday for between around 30 to 50 people believed missing after the boat that had been carrying them from the Turkish coast of Antalya to Italy capsized in the early hours of Wednesday. No further survivors had been located since 29 men from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq were rescued shortly after the boat sank about 33 nautical miles (38 miles; 61 kilometers) southeast of the island of Karpathos, the Greek coast guard said.

  • Explosions rock Russian-occupied Melitopol

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 23:33 Explosions have rocked the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians have blocked Interkulturna Street near the so-called MREV [Ukrainian abbreviation for Interdistrict Registration and Examination Department, a department of the traffic police - ed.

  • One million people displaced by drought in Somalia: UN

    A historic drought in Somalia has now displaced one million people and left the country in the shadow of famine, the United Nations said Thursday.

  • Negotiations with Russia only possible with our partners at the table, says Ukraine’s defense minister

    Negotiations with Russia are only possible if Ukraine's partners sit at the table too, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with Ukrainian news website Ukrainska Pravda on Aug 11.