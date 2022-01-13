UN Chief: Millions of Afghans on 'verge of death'

The United Nations is warning that the world is in a "race against time" to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres says the U.N. is making its largest ever humanitarian appeal to avoid disaster in Afghanistan. (Jan. 13)

