UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

4
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that sea levels will rise significantly even if global warming is “miraculously” limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius — and said Earth is more likely on a path to warming that amounts to “a death sentence” for countries vulnerable to that rise.

Every fraction of a degree counts, since sea level rise could double if temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and increase exponentially with further temperature increases, the U.N. chief said. He spoke at the opening of a U.N. Security Council meeting on sea level rise, which was hearing from 75 countries, and said the council has a critical role in building support for actions to fight climate change.

Under any scenario, countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands are all at risk, and large cities on every continent will face serious impacts, including Cairo, Lagos, Maputo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Jakarta, Mumbai, Shanghai, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires and Santiago, he added.

The World Meteorological Organization released figures Tuesday, cited by Guterres, that say global mean sea level will rise by about 2 meters to 3 meters (about 6.5 to 9.8 feet) over the next 2,000 years if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. With a 2-degree Celsius increase, seas could rise up to 6 meters (19.7 feet), and with a 5-degree Celsius increase, seas could rise up to 22 meters (72 feet), according to the WMO.

“Our world is hurtling past the 1.5-degree warming limit that a livable future requires, and with present policies, is careening towards 2.8 degrees — a death sentence for vulnerable countries,” Guterres said.

Guterres said the danger is especially acute for nearly 900 million people who live in coastal zones at low elevations, or one out of every 10 people worldwide.

The consequences are unthinkable, Guterres said: Low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear, the world would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale and competition would become ever fiercer for fresh water, land and other resources.

Guterres has been trying to call the world's attention to the dangers posed by climate change, to spur action. In October, he warned that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “ climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. In November, he said the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.

The landmark Paris agreement adopted in 2015 to address climate change called for global temperatures to rise a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Guterres said the world must address the climate crisis as the root cause of rising seas, and the Security Council has a critical role to play in building the political will required.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt releases former anti-graft chief after serving 5 years

    Egyptian authorities Tuesday released the country’s former anti-graft chief after he served a five-year prison term for allegedly insulting and disseminating false news about the military, his lawyers said. Hesham Genena, a former judge, walked free from a police station and returned to his home in Cairo’s eastern New Cairo district, lawyer Hossam Lotfy said. Genena was taken Tuesday to the country’s Supreme State Security Prosecution following his release from a prison, where he was questioned over separate allegations of disseminating false news, said another lawyer Naser Amin.

  • Derek Carr hits free agency a month early; where will he go?

    Quarterback Derek Carr has gotten a one-month had start on free agency. It’s a great position to be in, allowing him to talk to other teams, to visit other teams, and eventually to sign with other teams before any of the looming free agents are available. So where will he go? After he was benched [more]

  • Report: 8,468 perished trying to reach Europe since 2019

    More than 8,400 Europe-bound migrants perished at sea while attempting to cross the Mediterranean over the past four years, a charity said Tuesday. Save the Children said in a report that about a half million people crossed or attempted to cross the Mediterranean to Europe since 2019. Of those, 8,468 people died or went missing in the Mediterranean, the charity added.

  • King Charles expresses sorrow for those affected by quake

    Britain's King Charles III met with Turkish and Syrian communities in London on Tuesday, showing support to those sending aid to their homeland and expressing sorrow for those affected by last week's devastating earthquake. Charles appeared emotional as he visited a temporary “Syria House” set up in central London's Trafalgar Square for the Syrian community in the UK to organize vigils and pay their respects to lost relatives. The monarch heard from those grieving for their families back home, including Salah Al-Asmar, who told the king he lost his parents, brother and other relatives to the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey.

  • Tapped out: An Arizona community symbolizes West’s water woes

    The Southwest confronts growing water scarcity, from states wrangling over the Colorado River to one Arizona community where a key source just dried up.

  • Vladimir Putin travelling in armoured train on secret rail network for personal security

    Vladimir Putin has been using a special armoured train to travel around Russia as he steps up his personal security amid the war in Ukraine, according to local media reports.

  • U.N. Security Council warns of sea-level rise: 'A torrent of trouble'

    The United Nations Security Council opened a debate on the security implications of sea-level rise with a stark warning from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday morning.

  • Graph uses 'cherry-picked' data in misleading posts about CO2-driven global warming: experts

    A graph purporting to show the fluctuation of global temperatures over the last four decades has been shared thousands of times in social media posts that misleadingly claim it proves "CO2-driven warming is a hoax" and undermines the theory that all CO2 emissions warm the planet. But experts told AFP the graph shows a warming trend and that social media users had "cherry-picked" its data. Climatologists have measured how emissions from human activities have caused global warming."NASA satellite

  • California Reservoirs Refilled by Winter Deluges, Satellite Images Show

    In the wake of a series of destructive storms in late December and early January, California's long-ailing mountain reservoirs have risen, satellite images from NASA show.

  • Pollution from Ohio train wreck headed toward Louisville. What water company officials say

    Chemical pollution from the massive train wreck entered the Ohio River, the source of Louisville's drinking water.

  • Watch: Time lapse video of Fort Myers Beach shrimp boat going back in water

    It can be a slow, agonizing process, but the shrimp boats pushed out of the water by Hurricane Ian are starting to float again.

  • Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

    Gunmen stormed a Syrian hospital that is caring for a baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home, and the attackers beat the facility's director, a hospital official said Tuesday. The official denied reports on social media that the Monday night attack was an attempt to kidnap the infant named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” Aya's story has been widely shared in news reports, and people from around the world have offered to help her.

  • Greta Thunberg calls capitalism and market economics a ‘terrible idea’ for stopping climate change in new book

    Gen Z's Greta Thunberg has a new call to action — a collection of essays by her and others, published Tuesday as 'The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions.'

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year t

  • Two storm systems set to bring snow, severe weather to much of the US

    Various weather hazards ranging from snow to possible tornadoes are expected to contribute to a messy week of weather ahead for the U.S.

  • Gas stoves ignite new concern as Fort Collins, other cities pursue climate action goals

    Fort Collins health and environment codes will move builders away from installing natural gas-powered appliances by 2030. Consumers still demand them.

  • Kenya seeks divine help to end crippling, ongoing drought

    With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday. William Ruto announced the plans for the country's first ever day of prayer on Sunday at a service in the drought-stricken city of Nakuru, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the capital Nairobi. It follows a joint call by the country's spiritual leaders to dedicate an entire day to prayer to ease drought conditions in the nation.

  • Blizzard expected to hit tonight as winter storms blanket Rockies, Plains, Upper Midwest

    Millions of Americans are in the path of not one but two powerful storms targeting the U.S.

  • Asteroid hits Earth just hours after discovery

    The 1-meter asteroid was discovered just hours before it hit Earth's atmosphere and almost 10 years to the day that an asteroid about 20 times bigger hit Chelyabinsk, Russia.

  • Exxon Gives Up on Much-Hyped Algae Biofuels

    It’s the end of an algal era: Exxon is backing out of a biofuel effort that the company has for years centered as part of its work in clean energy.