UN chief says North Korea has increased repression of rights

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaks to the media during a press conference at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday praised the "remarkable and inspiring operation" that has seen some 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food shipped from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea has increased its repression of the rights and freedoms of its people and the U.N. Security Council should consider referring the country to the International Criminal Court for possible crimes against humanity, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report circulated Thursday.

The report to the U.N. General Assembly said there has been no progress in ensuring accountability for human rights violations in the reclusive north Asian country and cited previously documented instances that may amount to crimes against humanity.

It also noted U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s update to the Human Rights Council in March that information her office received “continued to suggest that there were reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed … and may be ongoing” in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

Guterres said “it remains imperative for the international community to respond to the human rights situation” in the DPRK, including supporting accountability “if crimes against humanity are found to have been committed, in order to avoid impunity.”

“This includes the Security Council acting on its own or on the recommendation of the General Assembly to consider referral of the situation to the International Criminal Court,” he said.

The ICC was established to seek accountability for the world’s worst atrocities -- war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, which Bachelet headed until Thursday when her four-year term ended, sent a note to the DPRK mission in Geneva on July 1 seeking comments on the draft report, but Guterres said it received no reply.

The 18-page report, covering the period from August 2021 to July 2022, said the further repression of human rights in the DPRK took place during COVID-19 restrictions which were subsequently increased and included lockdowns.

North Korea acknowledged its first coronavirus outbreak in May and subsequently reported about 4.8 million “fever cases” in its population of 26 million, but only identified a fraction of those as COVID-19. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, declared a widely disputed victory over COVID-19 on Aug. 10, but experts believe North Korea has manipulated disclosures of its outbreak to help him maintain absolute control.

Secretary-General Guterres said COVID-19 restrictions which closed the country’s borders and restricted freedom of movement and social interaction within the country, “have enabled the government to further suppress the flow of information and ideas among its people.”

These developments add to the country’s repressive political and security system “that uses surveillance, coercion, fear and punishment to suppress the will of the people, divide them, sow distrust and stifle the emergence of any collective will or authentic, home-grown culture,” he said.

The report cites the Reactionary Thought and Culture Denunciation Law enacted in 2020 which reportedly punishes anyone found to possess or distribute large amounts of media material from South Korea with life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

One man was reportedly executed in public in April 2021 after his neighborhood watch unit observed him selling USB and CD storage devices containing films, music and broadcasts from South Korea, the report said.

The law also criminalizes other acts including using slang and fonts, or typefaces, from South Korea, with penalties including job dismissal and fines, it said.

The report said North Koreans who managed to escape from the country expressed widespread fear in interviews of being sent to a political prison camp for expressing views or criticizing the government.

This remains “the most emblematic example of the gross violation of the right to freedom of expression in the country.” it said, adding that five such camps are believed to exist.

Underlying the widespread and systematic repression of human rights is a system in which the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea categorizes all people into one of three classes, based on its judgment “of their loyalty and acquiescence to its centralized rule,” the report said.

Escapees interviewed said this classification, known as songbun, affects a range of human rights including access to higher education, housing, food, employment, participation in public affairs, marriage and family life and places of residence, it said.

“Enforced disappearance to political prison camps continues to epitomize a system of governance that subdues and controls rather than represents the people,” the U.N. chief said.

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea calls UN monitor on its rights issue 'puppet' of US

    North Korea called the U.N.’s top expert on the country’s human rights “a puppet” of the United States, warning Friday that it won’t tolerate an American-led plot to use the rights issue to overthrow its political system. Its latest reaction comes as Elizabeth Salmón, the U.N. special rapporteur on the North’s human rights, is making her first visit to South Korea this week to meet officials, activists and North Korean defectors since her appointment last month.

  • Milwaukee man charged with shooting 4 neighbors, killing one

    Bost, 57, is accused of killing Shirley Mallory, 82, and injuring three others.

  • Alaska Natives celebrate Peltola's historic House election

    Bernadette Demientieff said she cried when she learned of Democrat Mary Peltola's win in Alaska's U.S. House special election, making Peltola the first Alaska Native to be elected to Congress. “I feel a little bit of relief knowing that somebody will be down there that can really relate and understand what it is to be Alaskan, to be an Alaska Native and to have that connection to our homeland,” said Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee. The indigenous Gwich’in have fought for years against efforts to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and she hopes to lay out their concerns with Peltola.

  • Congressman ‘deeply disturbed’ by Star-Telegram report on Fort Worth prison rapes

    Star-Telegram reporting on allegations of sexual abuse by FMC Carswell prison staff, cover-ups and retaliation against whistleblowers is leading to calls for a “swift” investigation.

  • Families raise awareness about drug abuse dangers during International Overdose Awareness Day

    The Community Candlelight Vigil in Union Park was held in Jackson as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

  • Jan. 6 panel seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich about 2020 election claims

    The Jan. 6 committee is requesting testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, an ally of former President Donald Trump, over his involvement in Trump's

  • Long-awaited UN report on human rights abuses in Xinjiang triggers fiery Beijing response

    A United Nations report accusing China of committing grave human rights abuses in Xinjiang has triggered a fiery response from Beijing. On Wednesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a 48-page report that found “serious human rights violations” in the Chinese government’s crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

  • Biden to meet South Africa leader amid differences on Russia

    President Joe Biden will meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this month, the White House announced Thursday, as the administration looks to draw African nations closer to the U.S. at a time when South Africa and many of its neighbors have staked out neutral ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Announcement of the Sept. 16 visit comes on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa last month, in which he said the Biden administration sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems.

  • UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang

    China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, which cited “serious” rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. The report seeks “urgent attention” from the U.N. and the world community to rights violations in Beijing's campaign to root out terrorism. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, facing pressure on both sides, brushed aside multiple Chinese calls for her office to withhold the report, which follows her own, much-criticized trip to Xinjiang in May. Beijing contends the report is part of a Western campaign to smear China's reputation.

  • K-Pop ETF Launches With BTS and BLACKPINK Labels, ‘Parasite’ Producer, Korean-Entertainment Giants

    With new headlines dropping daily about the global expansion of K-pop, overseas investors now have a chance to cash in. Today, Sept. 1, a K-pop and Korean-entertainment ETF — under the ticker name KPOP — launched on the NYSE Arca Exchange through South Korean IP investment company Contents Technologies. With top pop-culture players on board, […]

  • Judge puts off ruling on Trump's request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

    Federal Judge Aileen Cannon declined to immediately rule on Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents removed from Mar-a-Lago.

  • Sheriff asking if there are more victims after Gopuff delivery driver charged with battery

    According to a sheriff’s office report, the victim said that as she was showing Gustave her identification, he reached out and grabbed her.

  • Joe Biden: Trump and Followers Are Undermining American Democracy

    The president delivered a harsh rebuke to Trump and "MAGA Republicans" in a speech in Philadelphia.

  • China iPhone Assembler Accused of Secretly Acquiring Taiwan Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese prosecutors have indicted the head of Luxshare Precision Industry Co. for using a shell company to surreptitiously take over a key local company, ratcheting up accusations of technology theft directed at mainland Chinese companies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Sup

  • They lost millions in Brinks truck jewelry heist and have big questions about what happened

    The Brink's truck heist in Lebec has upended the tight-knit community of trade show jewelers. Its victims say the big rig burglary has left their businesses in shambles.

  • Advocate speaks out for people living in Tempe's Rio Salado riverbed

    Veronica Monge, co-chair of the Arizona Poor People’s Campaign, advocates for people living in the Rio Salado riverbed in Tempe on Aug. 31, 2022.

  • Africa's top shots: 26 August - 1 September

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • China's Wu makes history after reaching US Open third round

    Wu Yibing created a piece of tennis history on Wednesday after becoming the first player from China to reach the third round of the US Open.

  • Half of Americans in Poll Favor Trump Prosecution Over Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted over his handling of classified documents after his departure from the White House, according to half of Americans, a Quinnipiac University poll shows. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstUS Jobs Data Have Potential to Push Fed Toward Third Jumbo Hike

  • Julia’s takeaways from Day 4 of 2022 US Open

    From intense comebacks to a few upsets, here are some takeaways from the fourth day of the 2022 U.S. Open.