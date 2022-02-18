UN chief: Security threat seems higher than during Cold War

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KARL RITTER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • António Guterres
    António Guterres
    Secretary-General of the United Nations

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — With East-West tensions at their highest point since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the world is probably a more dangerous place now than during the Cold War.

Guterres warned that a small mistake or miscommunication between major powers could have catastrophic consequences.

“I am often asked whether we are in a new Cold War,” Guterres said in his opening speech at an annual security conference in Munich. “My answer is that the threat to global security now is more complex and probably higher than at that time.”

During the decades-long standoff between the Soviet Union and the United States in the 20th century, “there were mechanisms that enabled the protagonists to calculate risks and use back-channels to prevent crises,” Guterres said. “Today, many of those systems no longer exist and most of the people trained to use them are no longer here with us.”

But he said he still believes the buildup of Russian troops around Ukraine won’t result in a military conflict.

“I urge all parties to be extremely careful with their rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them,” Guterres said.

While U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were attending the Munich Security Conference, there was no senior official present from Russia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Russians missed an opportunity.

“Particularly in the current, extremely threatening situation it would have been important to also meet Russian representatives in Munich,” she said in a statement ahead of the conference. Even tiny steps toward peace would be “better than a big step toward war.”

In her speech later Friday, she said the security crisis in Europe isn't a Ukraine crisis.

“It’s a Russia crisis. We urgently call on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops,” she said. “First signals in that direction were a glimmer of hope, but we need to see actions now. Because the Russian threat remains real.”

Baerbock said it was critical that the West should impose crushing sanctions on Moscow in the event of an invasion, even if that came at a heavy cost to Europe. The Biden administration has made clear that an invasion would mean the end of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to increase Russian gas exports to Germany.

“We in Germany are ready to pay a high price for this,” Baerbock said. “That is why all options are on the table, also Nord Stream 2.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the tension between Russia and Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at Munich Security Conference

    World leaders converge this weekend on Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference which will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis as major Western powers warn the Kremlin looks close to launching an invasion of the former Soviet state. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be among the dignitaries attending the three-day event, known as "Davos for defence", which kicks off on Friday at the luxurious Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich.

  • Gold settles above $1,900, buoyed by a mix of ‘cold war and hot inflation’

    Gold futures jump on Thursday to settle above $1,900 an ounce for the first time since June of last year, as a flare-up in tensions between Russia and Ukraine renews concerns about a wider military conflict.

  • Russia announces nuclear drills amid soaring Ukraine tensions

    Russia's Ministry of Defense announced Friday it would hold military drills with its strategic nuclear forces that will be personally supervised by President Vladimir Putin, according to AP.Why it matters: The massive drills, which will take place on Saturday and involve practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, come as tensions between the West and Russia are high over Moscow's military buildup around Ukraine's borders.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Latvia urges West to keep talking to Moscow to make an attack more difficult

    The West needs to keep talking to Russia to make it more difficult for Moscow to launch an attack on Ukraine, Latvia said on Friday, as two days of increased shelling in eastern Ukraine sparked fears a Russian invasion could be imminent. Diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis must continue, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a three-day gathering of world leaders that looks set to be dominated by the tensions with Russia. "While there are diplomatic efforts going on, it is actually very difficult for Russia to invade (Ukraine) or to do any kind of provocation," Rinkevics said.

  • Grandview Heights schools beginning process to evaluate needs for athletic complex, Stevenson

    While the second phase of Grandview Heights Schools' $55.2 million facilities project continues with the renovation of the high school, the district is beginning the process that could lead to improvements to the K-12 athletic complex and Stevenson Elementary.

  • Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

    Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor.

  • The Dow Is Rising, Roku Is Tumbling—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Markets have been rocked by mixed messages this week over the threat of war in Eastern Europe. The latest headlines raise hopes of a diplomatic resolution.

  • IOC is more strict on 'illegal' sponsorship than doping

    If there’s one thing the IOC takes seriously, it’s sponsor commitments.

  • Crews restore power, clear debris after Alabama storms

    Roads were being cleared and crews were restoring power to thousands of customers after severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through several Alabama communities. One of the storms Thursday evening toppled a tree, crushing a mobile home with people inside in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, WBRC-TV reported. No serious injuries were reported, Leeds Mayor David Miller said.

  • Football Stadium-Sized Asteroid Will Swing Past Earth Today

    Don't worry, you're safe.

  • A family of 3 who mysteriously died on a hike tried calling and texting for help, saying they had no water and were overheating with their baby

    Newly released phone records showed the couple tried calling for help but did not have cell service. Police said the couple did not try calling 911.

  • Family asks for justice for girl killed by robbery victim

    The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM said Wednesday the robbery victim wasn’t justified in his actions as he wasn’t in danger when he fired uncontrollably at their vehicle, striking the girl in the head. “This was not self-defense,” said Armando Alvarez, the father of Arlene Alvarez, who died in a hospital on Tuesday, hours after she had been shot the night before. During a news conference Wednesday, Arlene’s family and friends remembered her as an old soul who loved her two younger siblings and who enjoyed riding her scooter and making TikTok videos.

  • Putin gets a new card to play in standoff with the West over Ukraine

    Russian lawmakers have formally requested that Putin recognize Ukraine's rebel-held breakaway regions. The U.S. has warned him against it.

  • ‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller

    Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer. Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them. One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom has entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against the state’s most prolific gas driller — and push for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for homeowners than a conviction.

  • Trump's lawyer interrupted a hearing about the Trump Organization's finances to ask New York's AG to investigate whether Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump's lawyer Alina Habba off, saying: "The Clintons are not before me."

  • Trump said in court he had no 'knowledge' of his company's finances a day before he issued an 1,100-word statement defending his company's finances

    Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • The ‘Clown Car’ of Reasons That Trump Could Go Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump is closer to wearing an orange jumpsuit than he’s ever been.That’s what TrumpNation author Tim O’Brien thinks anyway. It’s been three years since the investigation into the Trump Organization began and no Trump has been arrested. But with the news this Thursday that Donald has been court-ordered to testify and last week’s bombshell that his accounting firm Mazars USA was dropping him, O’Brien believes that could change.He tells Molly Jong-F

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off

  • These Photos Show What The Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Has Really Been Like

    Hot tubs. Pig roasts. Bounce houses. The Freedom Convoy has it all.View Entire Post ›